Whether you’ve booked a White Lotus-inspired European getaway or are preparing for a summer road trip, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. To help make packing for jet-setting season a breeze, sustainable travel brand Paravel kicked off a summer sale with deals on high-quality luggage sets.

For a limited time, Paravel is discounting ever one of its travel sets featuring best-selling carry-on suitcases, checked luggage, totes and more. You can save 20% on the best luggage sets to make your travels easier with bag options for all your different trips.

Shop the Paravel Sale

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to invest in luggage bundles that have packing essentials in multiple sizes for any kind of trip. Ahead, shop the best deals on luggage sets from Paravel's sale just in time for your summer vacation.

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $720 Shop Now

Pacific Tote Set Plus Paravel Pacific Tote Set Plus A perfect set for everyday travel, from long weekends to work trips. The tote and carry-on fit a combined 6 days worth of clothes, 2 pairs of shoes and a wash kit. $720 $576 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $576 Shop Now

