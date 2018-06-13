Sweden’s Royal Family Christens Princess Adrienne and the Photos Are Stunning!

Look out, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis! There’s another royal cutie making headlines.

Princess Adrienne is the daughter and third child of Sweden’s Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill, and she is also the third granddaughter of King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia.

The 3-month-old cutie was baptized last week in a breathtaking ceremony at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden. Little Adrienne wore a traditional christening gown for the occasion, and her beautiful mother, Princess Madeleine, also turned heads in an ornate flower crown and a white floral dress.

The family posed for photos outside the chapel where Adrienne’s older sister, Princess Leonore, had seemingly had enough of the festivities. The 4-year-old royal was spotted crouching on the ground and making faces while the rest of her family posed formally for the photos.

Getty Images

The Swedish royals also released official portraits from the event, one honoring Princess Madeleine’s 36th birthday, which took place on Sunday.

Last January, a then-pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway, where they met with the Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel. Princess Victoria is the older sister of Princess Madeleine and next in line for the throne.

Getty Images

Victoria and Daniel also attended Adrienne’s christening along with their son, Prince Oscar.

For more royal news, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Officially Joins Royal Foundation Alongside Harry, William and Kate

How Meghan Markle Is Making A Bold Statement In Her Royal Outfits

Meghan Markle Feels 'Welcomed and Loved' by Royal Family Following East African Holiday With Prince Harry

Related Gallery