Sylvester Stallone has been accused of making disparaging remarks directed at Atlanta-based actors working on his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

The controversy came to a head after Deadline reported that a private Facebook page for the actors detailed Stallone's alleged remarks to the actors, which ultimately led to the casting company, Rose Locke Casting, to quit casting for the series. In that Facebook page, Deadline reported that Stallone and an unnamed director allegedly referred to some extras as "ugly, "tub of lard" and "fat guy with [a] cane." It's been reported that the actor with the cane reacted to the alleged remark by saying that it "hurt his soul." Stallone had also allegedly wanted production to surround him with "pretty young girls."

A source closely connected to Tulsa King tells ET that the show recently became aware of the post and that they were looking into it. The source also said that the show prides itself on providing a fair and respectful workplace. As for the casting change, the source said routine casting decisions are made all the time and that, creatively, the show's trying to recreate plus ensure it matches the scenes from last season. Paramount+ renewed Tulsa King for a second season in November 2022. Stallone was spotted on the set of Tulsa King on Tuesday. He was also seen signing autographs for fans.

Rose Locke Casting on Monday shared a message on Facebook announcing it was bowing out of providing services for Tulsa King.

Sylvester Stallone back on the set of Tulsa King on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. - BACKGRID

"We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day," the agency's Facebook post read. "We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support."

On Tuesday, Craig Zisk, the director and executive producer for the Paramount+ series, refuted the allegations in an interview with TMZ, telling the outlet that "no such insults were hurled." As for the claim that Stallone wanted "pretty girls" around him, Zisk claims Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, was on set when Stallone filmed.

Zisk went on to claim that Locke was supposed to hire extras between the ages of 25 and 35, but instead she cast older actors. Zisk told the outlet that he used the actors Locke cast and that they were "polite and did their jobs."

Sylvester Stallone behind the scenes during season 1 of Tulsa King. - Brian Douglas/Paramount+

There also appeared to be some tension between Zisk and Locke. According to Zisk, he told Locke she needed to submit headshots of the extras but she purportedly responded by saying, "I don't work that way." He claims she quit an hour later following that conversation.

Tulsa King, from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

RELATED CONTENT: