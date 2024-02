T-Pain is a master with his pen -- but's he's done taking credit for some of his work!

In a recent video posted on TikTok, the "Bartender" singer explained the inspiration he draws from country music, despite being a hip-hop and R&B artist.

"Good music is good music," the 39-year-old says in the clip. "I don't give a f**k where it comes from or what style it come in. All the people I know, like, feel like it's not cool to listen to other genres of music."

He adds, "Country music is where I get all my harmonies, country and gospel music. That's where all my harmonies come from."

The GRAMMY-winning musician admitted that he has written country songs, but decided that he will stop putting his name on the credits due to the racist backlash he has faced.

@tpain It’s cool for people to make and enjoy all types of music. Good music is good music ♬ original sound - T-Pain

"I done wrote a lot of country songs," he says. "Stopped taking credit for it because as cool as it is to see your name in those credits and s**t like that, the racism that comes after it is just like ... I'll just take the check, don't put me on that s**t. I'll just take the check, bro, never mind," he ended with a laugh.

T-Pain (whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm) did not share any further details about the songs he's contributed to, or the racism he experienced. Throughout his career, the producer/songwriter has written songs for Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and Jamie Foxx.

Fans got a taste of T-Pain's love for country music and other genres with the release of his On Top of the Covers album, which includes a cover of David Allan Coe's "Tennessee Whiskey."

Also included on the album is a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

After a clip of T-Pain's performance went viral, the classic rock band's lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to praise the track.

"This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever," Osbourne wrote. "Why didn’t you guys call me?"

T-Pain replied, with a special invite to the rock legend.

"You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!!" he said. "Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself."

