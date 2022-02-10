Take 20% Off Paula's Choice Skin Care With This Exclusive Discount Code
You can never have enough skincare products in your life -- especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from celebrities to dermatologists and editors for their notably effective results.
Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos -- with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. And now, for a limited time, shoppers can score on an exclusive deal that applies to all of the brand's top-rated products. Time to get your credit card ready and your skincare fridge cleared!
@edwardzo How To: re-texturize & brighten skin w/ chemical exfoliants from @paulaschoiceskincare at @sephora 🧪✨ #skincare#paulaschoice#chemicalexfoliation♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
Now through Sunday, Feb. 13, Paula's Choice loyalists and skincare fiends alike can take 20% off everything through the cult-favorite brand with the exclusive discount code NARRATIV20. Given the beauty brand's popularity among Gen Z'ers and TikTok users alike, it's rare that a deal this good comes along -- let alone on all Paula's Choice products.
Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser -- like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant -- Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.
Get your winter skincare glow on and scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best products and treatments from Paula's Choice to shop now -- and score major savings on, too. Plus, check out 15 Valentine's Day beauty deals, and shop the best Amazon deals on anti-aging skincare essentials.
