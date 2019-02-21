Tia and Tamera Mowry are twinning in an unusual way!

The 40-year-old former Sister, Sister stars had a unique way to combat illness. When Tamera reached out to Tia to complain about being sick, Tia offered her sister some of her breast milk. Tia and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed a daughter -- Cairo, 9 months -- last year. They also share a 7-year-old son, Cree.

"Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing. She’s sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk," Tia captioned a video of her twin wearing a silly filter. "P.S., she’s had some before and I mean, she’s my twin. Here’s what she had to say."

"Oh my gosh. Tia. This is amazing," Tamera gushed in the clip. "Your breast milk is the best milk I've ever tried in my life. Oh my god."

Talk about a sibling bond!

After Tia welcomed her second child in May, Tamera gushed about the then-newborn on her show, The Talk.

"You guys, she is absolutely stunning and perfect in every way. She was six pounds, four ounces. She is very petite. But she is so girly! Everything symmetrically is, like, perfect," she said. "They have a beautiful boy and now a beautiful girl, and I'm just so excited."

Back in 2017, Tia opened up to ET about the secrets behind her long lasting marriage to Cory, whom she wed in 2008.

“I think a lot of people, they have this expectation going into a marriage that everything is going to be perfect,” the 40-year-old TV star said at the time. “There are going to be days where I say something that I don't necessarily mean, if I'm annoyed or whatever -- forgive him, you forgive yourself. So, I think that's the key, but also I think [it's] appreciation and showing how much you appreciate your significant other."

