If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand's Friends and Family Sale isn't one to miss. Now's the time to start your summer beauty refresh with Tarte's sitewide deals.

Until Saturday, July 22, Tarte is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code FAM30 to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Shop 30% Off Tarte

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for summer birthday gifting — now on sale at a major discount.

Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a summer refresh, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte sale this week for major beauty deals. We've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.

Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $31 $22 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

Double Take Eyeliner Tarte Double Take Eyeliner Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. $26 $18 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades. $20 $14 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

