Tarte's Friends & Family Sale Is Offering 30% Off Best-Selling Concealer, Mascara, Bronzer and More

By Lauren Gruber
Tarte Friends and Family Sale
Tarte Cosmetics

If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand's Friends and Family Sale isn't one to miss. Now's the time to start your summer beauty refresh with Tarte's sitewide deals. 

Until Saturday, July 22, Tarte is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code FAM30 to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for summer birthday gifting — now on sale at a major discount. 

Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a summer refresh, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte sale this week for major beauty deals. We've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to add to cart. 

Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Cosmetics
Shape Tape Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$31$22
WITH CODE FAM30
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$31$22
WITH CODE FAM30
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.

$24$17
WITH CODE FAM30
Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte
Tartelette Tubing Mascara

The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.

$25$18
WITH CODE FAM30
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Ulta
Tarte Face Tape Foundation

This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season. 

$40$28
WITH CODE FAM30
Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
Tartlette In Bloom Clay Palette
Tarte
Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette

For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.

$45$32
WITH CODE FAM30
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation

For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.

$40$28
WITH CODE FAM30
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Tarte
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set

For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling shape tape concealer, maracuja juicy lip balm, and maneater mascara.

$29$21
WITH CODE FAM30
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Tarte
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

The ultimate glitzy eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.

$54$28
WITH CODE FAM30
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
Tarte
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette

Give yourself the gift of glowing skin with this cheek palette, including five new blush shades and a bronzer.

$39$29
WITH CODE FAM30
Double Take Eyeliner
Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte
Double Take Eyeliner

Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. 

$26$18
WITH CODE FAM30
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 bold shades.

$52$36
WITH CODE FAM30
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.

$24$17
WITH CODE FAM30
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.

$20$14
WITH CODE FAM30

