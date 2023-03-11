Tarte's Sale Is Offering 30% Off Best-Selling Concealer, Mascara, Bronzer and More Today Only
If you've been eyeing Tarte's viral beauty products, the brand's Friends and Family Sale isn't one to miss. Now's the time to start your spring beauty refresh with Tarte's sitewide deals.
For one last day today, Tarte is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code FAM30 to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves, including the all-time favorite Shape Tape Concealer that is beloved for providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades.
Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. For dry skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for spring birthdays, Easter, or early Mother's Day gifting — now on sale at a major discount.
Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a spring refresh, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte sale this week for major beauty deals. We've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.
The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.
This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season.
For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.
For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.
For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling shape tape concealer, maracuja juicy lip balm, and maneater mascara.
The ultimate glitzy eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.
Give yourself the gift of glowing skin with this cheek palette, including five new blush shades and a bronzer.
Tarte makes some of the best mascara on the market, so now you can have luxurious lashes with a set of their three best-selling and full-size mascaras.
Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 bold shades.
pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade like magic? Yes, please.
For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.
