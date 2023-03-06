If you're looking for a bargain on premium beauty brands, Tarte Cosmetics' Family and Friends Event isn't one to miss.

Now through March 11, the makeup, skincare and beauty brand is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. When checking out, just use the code FAM30 to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves. Plus, shoppers will receive a free mini Maracuja Juicy Lipstick with any purchase of $65 or more.

Shop 30% Off Tarte

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. One of the brand's most beloved products is the Shape Tape concealer, providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades. For dry skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for spring birthdays, Easter, or early Mother's Day gifting — now on sale for 30% off.

Whether you're looking to give your makeup and skincare stash a spring refresh, stock up on your favorite products, or try something new, be sure to shop the Tarte sale this week for major beauty deals. We've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to add to cart.

Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $31 $22 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

Face Tape Foundation Tarte Face Tape Foundation This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season. $40 $28 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades. $20 $14 WITH CODE FAM30 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: TVs, Kitchen, Luggage and More

The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The 32 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now