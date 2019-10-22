Taye Diggs has received the ultimate seal of approval for his new girlfriend -- from his 10-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel.

And, it seems that Halloween fun helped the big introduction go perfectly!

The 48-year-old actor opened up about his latest romance during an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, during which he admitted that it was “pretty stressful” preparing for Walker to meet his new love.

“I started seeing somebody and it was pretty stressful, but I introduced her to him, and they get along really well,” shared Diggs, who has been co-parenting Walker with his ex-wife, Idina Menzel, since their 2013 split. “We just went out and decorated the whole house for Halloween, so that was cool.”

“I said, 'How do you like the new lady?'” Diggs added. “And, he goes, ‘It’s good. She doesn’t use a high voice when she talks to me. She talks to me like an adult.’ She speaks to him like an adult, and he respects that.”

While it’s unknown whether Diggs’ new lady love is a well-known name, back in January Total Bellas star, Nikki Bella, was all for it when her sister, Brie Bella, suggested she go on a date with the Empire hunk.



Nikki described the actor as “hot" and "super sexy" at the time.

Whoever the lucky lady is, if they're still together on Valentine's Day, chances are she will get a sweet card from the former Private Practice star.

He told ET in 2018 that jotting words down in a card was his top tip for showing love on Valentine's Day.

“Every once in awhile, I’ll jot some words down for my lady and it goes a long way,” Diggs shared. “Especially with Hallmark. Their cards are right on point.”

See more on Diggs below.

