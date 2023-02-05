Taylor Swift and Ex Harry Styles Reunite at 2023 GRAMMYs: Pics

It was a reunion for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The friendly exes were seen chatting and catching up during the awards show with a source telling ET the pair "looked super friendly."

Swift was snapped making her way over to Styles during Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit," where the two were spotted talking. The source tells ET that the pair looked super friendly, adding that Swift tapped Styles' shoulder before heading back to her seat after the quick catch-up. In photos taken of the two, the pair even appeared to fist bump, in a special moment that proved that there is no bad blood between these exes.

Earlier in the evening, Swift gave Styles a standing ovation following his win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album, Harry's House.

Styles, who was up against Adele (30), ABBA (Voyage), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), and Lizzo (Special), was congratulated by his famous ex, who was seen standing and clapping for the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer in the audience. As fans remember, Swift, 33, and Styles dated briefly, from October 2012 to January 2013. While their romance was short, the former One Direction member was rumored to be the inspiration for several songs by the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Swift again supported Styles during his Album of the Year win, after the "As It Was" singer beat out Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and more to take home the night's top prize.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taking to her feet once more, the source tells ET that Swift clapped and remained standing as she cheered Styles on while he celebrated the monumental moment.

Styles used the win to share his appreciation for his fellow nominees and stress that there is "no such thing as bests in music."

S**t. Well, s**t," Styles said when he first approached the mic, which was censored on the CBS telecast.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I'm alone. And I think like on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as bests in music," he said when he took the stage to accept the GRAMMY.

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these," he continued, noticeably stunned by the achievement. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful... I'm just so -- This doesn't happen to people like me very often. And this is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year Win

Watch Taylor Swift's Reaction to Ex Harry Styles' GRAMMY Win

Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Vocal Album at 2023 GRAMMYs

GRAMMYs: Watch Harry Styles Perform 'As It Was' in Silver Fringe Jumpsuit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery