Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are bringing their love to the desert. The couple was spotted in Indio, California, attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival on Saturday, where Swift's pal, Lana Del Rey, is serving as one of the headliners.

Swift and Kelce made their grand arrival to the annual music festival and supported a few of Swift's close friends. The GRAMMY-winning superstar and the Super Bowl champion turned heads as the arrived towards the stage -- and according to their outfits -- they were ready for the show.

Kelce paid homage to one of his favorite movies, Happy Gilmore, rocking a cap with the film's name, which he paired with blue and white stripped pants, a crisp white T-shirt and a flannel. For her part, Swift showed some leg in a pair of black shorts, that she paired with a black T-shirt and oversized black jacket.

In a nod to her man and his brother, Jason Kelce, the "All Too Well" songstress completed her look with a New Heights cap. The pair were spotted showing some PDA as they danced and kissed amongst the VIP crowd during multiple performances.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were joined by Ice Spice as they watched the "Lavender Haze" singer's longtime friend, and collaborator, Jack Antonoff and his band, Bleachers. In another clip, the pair were spotted supporting Ice Spice during her set.

During the sweet moment, Kelce danced behind Swift as they sung along with Ice Spice while she performed "Karma." According to the clip, Kelce didn't miss a beat as he sang the tune word-for-word with his lady.

Among the "Shake It Off" singer's other friends who hit the stage during the weekend was Lana Del Rey, who headlined the festival on Friday. Swift's Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, also took the stage the same day -- and was supported by her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Other acts performing this year include headliners Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt, as well as Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin and Reneé Rapp, among many others. The annual festival presented by Goldenvoice at the Empire Polo Club is scheduled to run April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Swift and Kelce weren't in attendance during Friday night's kick-off, as they were spotted in Los Angeles having a sweet sushi date before heading to the dessert.

The sighting comes on the heels of Kelce's exclusive interview with ET, in which he revealed the ways that Swift has influenced his own musical taste in recent months.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," Kelce told ET on April 2. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Later this month, Swift will drop her own new music as she releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. After that, she'll resume her blockbuster Eras Tour overseas.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," Kelce teased in his chat with ET, confirming that he will be in the crowd cheering her on at her upcoming shows.

"We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her -- and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season -- it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Kelce said.

It's been a fun offseason for Kelce -- from celebrating a Super Bowl win to going on vacay with Swift in the Bahamas and then Los Angeles. Following those trips, a source told ET that "Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

The source added, "They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."

And the fun continues for Kelce, who very soon will host yet again his already legendary Kelce Jam, Presented by Jim Beam. The festival goes down May 18 at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. Some of this year's featured artists include hitmakers like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

