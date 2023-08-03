Taylor Swift Kicks Off 6-Night Eras Tour Run in L.A.: Here's Every Celeb Who Went
Taylor Swift has touched down in the City of Angels, and she's getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans.
The "Anti-Hero" singer kicked off her 6-night Eras Tour run in Los Angeles on Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The acclaimed artist and her lauded tour drew a massive number of fans to the grand arena, which housed over 100,000 Swifties on Thursday evening, as she belted out some of her massive hit singles.
The opening night of the Los Angeles run also predictably drew a huge crowd of Hollywood's heavy hitters -- who also happen to love Swift. Many stars took to social media ahead of Thursday's big show to share their excitement for getting to attend.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of the specially decorated ensemble she created to pay tribute to both Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Her jean jacket featured a photo of the Lakers legend surprising Swift on stage during her concert at the Staples Center in 2015.
At Thursday's concert, Swift surprised Vanessa and Kobe's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.
Meanwhile, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita got in on the Swiftie craze by making friendship bracelets to trade with other friends at her shows.
"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," Ferguson captioned a photo of himself wearing several handmade bracelets. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."
The friendship bracelets seemed to be a popular trend among Swift's famous fans just as they are among her legion of diehard followers.
Apart from Ferguson, many other stars showed off their bracelets on social media, including Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, and even Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.
@keatkeatonthebeat we’re ready for you taylor ✨ #erastour#erastouroutfits#rarebeauty♬ original sound - 🤍🎧
The official account for the Eras Tour also shared the news that friendship bracelets had been placed on every single seat in SoFi Stadium for the night's show, so everyone could get in on the fun.
Other celebs at the concert included Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan, Allison Holker, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, Jennie Garth, Aly Raisman, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, Katie Couric, and Elizabeth Banks.
And they weren't the only stars spotted at the show! Zach Braff, Lupita Nyong’o, and Darren Criss were also all there.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the show and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.
"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."
Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as Swift recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
