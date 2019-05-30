Taylor Swift Snuggles Up to Kitten Benjamin Button in Precious New Pic

Benjamin Button is growing up so fast.

It seemed like it was only yesterday that Taylor Swift introduced her adorable new kitten to the world in the music video for "ME!." And now, a month later, he's looking so much bigger -- and cuter, of course!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a sweet new snap on Instagram of herself cradling her littlest feline friend in her arms like a baby. Simply captioned with a cat emoji, "😻," Swift wears a white shirt with blue, red and yellow stripes and is looking down at her blue-eyed furry pal who is staring right back at her.

Swift, who is also cat mother to Meredith and Olivia, first introduced the world to little Benjamin in April. "And then there were three…," she captioned a photo of herself adorably cozied up to her new pet.

At the time, she also shared that he had a particular way of being held. "I've never, personally, encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they're a human baby, but that's what's happening here. This is how he prefers to travel," she shared in a video.

Days later, she also posted a video of the day she met the tiny kitten and found out he was available for adoption.

"Oh my god. I love this little cat. And so now Meredith and Olivia are having a brother. That's what's happening," she says in the behind-the-scenes clip of the making of her "ME!" music video. "... So you're gonna have two sisters. They're going to be really, really nice to you. Maybe not at first, but that'll just be because they're jealous."

For more on Swift's video, watch below.

