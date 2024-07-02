Shop
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear
Ralph Lauren
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:29 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Root for Team USA in Polo Ralph Lauren's patriotic Paris Summer Olympics 2024 gear.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are right around the corner, and Team USA's artistic gymnastics squad has officially been chosen, with Simone Biles and defending world champion Brody Malone leading. They're joined by Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera. This marks the first time in history that an Olympic gymnastics team has included two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Lee.

When these talented athletes appear at the opening and closing ceremony parade, they'll officially be wearing Ralph Lauren. The renowned fashion brand makes Team USA's Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening and closing ceremony parade uniforms, and now the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear is available for everyone to shop at Fanatics. 

Shop the Team USA Gear

Find patriotic clothing and accessories by Polo Ralph Lauren available in standard and plus sizes at Fanatics. There are T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, baby bodysuits and more from the official outfitter of Team USA. They feature sporty graphics, color-blocking and classic stripes. Wear these comfy and festive pieces if you're attending the Olympic Games in Paris or while watching from home.

Shop the red, white and blue highlights from the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear below in time for the opening ceremony on July 26. Most styles are available in men's and women's sizes or come unisex.

Women's Striped T-Shirt

Women's Striped T-Shirt
Fanatics

Women's Striped T-Shirt

This classic Polo tee has an official U.S. Olympic team patch on the sleeve.

Classic Sports Adjustable Hat

Classic Sports Adjustable Hat
Fanatics

Classic Sports Adjustable Hat

Throw on the blue cap to shield yourself from the sun and go.

Pullover Sweatshirt in Blue

Pullover Sweatshirt in Blue
Fanatics

Pullover Sweatshirt in Blue

Cozy up in this classic blue USA sweater. 

Women's Cropped Long-Sleeve Polo

Women's Cropped Long-Sleeve Polo
Fanatics

Women's Cropped Long-Sleeve Polo

Look '90s cool in this polo with an oversized, cropped fit and contrast twill rugby collar.

T-Shirt in White

T-Shirt in White
Fanatics

T-Shirt in White

Stay cool in this classic tee.

Teddy Bear Bodysuit

Teddy Bear Bodysuit
Fanatics

Teddy Bear Bodysuit

The Polo Bear shines in patriotic spirit on this infant onesie.

Women's Hybrid Full-Zip Performance Jacket

Women's Hybrid Full-Zip Performance Jacket
Fanatics

Women's Hybrid Full-Zip Performance Jacket

Toss on this lightweight mock-neck jacket so you don't catch a chill.

Workwear Full-Zip Jacket

Workwear Full-Zip Jacket
Fanatics

Workwear Full-Zip Jacket

We love the attention to detail on this cotton jacket. There's a "Polo" patch embroidered above the right cuff, "Team USA" embroidered above the chest pocket and the Eiffel Tower with French and American flags embroidered at the chest pocket.

Women's Performance Sleeveless Tank Dress

Women's Performance Sleeveless Tank Dress
Fanatics

Women's Performance Sleeveless Tank Dress

This red, white and blue tank dress is selling out fast. There are shorts underneath. 

Women's Pullover Sweatshirt in White

Women's Pullover Sweatshirt in White
Fanatics

Women's Pullover Sweatshirt in White

If you're down for a splurge, this classic Ralph Lauren sweater has a relaxed fit and the Olympic rings.

