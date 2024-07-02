The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are right around the corner, and Team USA's artistic gymnastics squad has officially been chosen, with Simone Biles and defending world champion Brody Malone leading. They're joined by Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera. This marks the first time in history that an Olympic gymnastics team has included two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Lee.

When these talented athletes appear at the opening and closing ceremony parade, they'll officially be wearing Ralph Lauren. The renowned fashion brand makes Team USA's Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening and closing ceremony parade uniforms, and now the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear is available for everyone to shop at Fanatics.

Shop the Team USA Gear

Find patriotic clothing and accessories by Polo Ralph Lauren available in standard and plus sizes at Fanatics. There are T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, baby bodysuits and more from the official outfitter of Team USA. They feature sporty graphics, color-blocking and classic stripes. Wear these comfy and festive pieces if you're attending the Olympic Games in Paris or while watching from home.

Shop the red, white and blue highlights from the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear below in time for the opening ceremony on July 26. Most styles are available in men's and women's sizes or come unisex.

Workwear Full-Zip Jacket Fanatics Workwear Full-Zip Jacket We love the attention to detail on this cotton jacket. There's a "Polo" patch embroidered above the right cuff, "Team USA" embroidered above the chest pocket and the Eiffel Tower with French and American flags embroidered at the chest pocket. $298 Shop Now

Sign Up for More Great Fashion Inspiration! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up