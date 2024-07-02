Root for Team USA in Polo Ralph Lauren's patriotic Paris Summer Olympics 2024 gear.
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are right around the corner, and Team USA's artistic gymnastics squad has officially been chosen, with Simone Biles and defending world champion Brody Malone leading. They're joined by Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera. This marks the first time in history that an Olympic gymnastics team has included two Olympic all-around champions, Biles and Lee.
When these talented athletes appear at the opening and closing ceremony parade, they'll officially be wearing Ralph Lauren. The renowned fashion brand makes Team USA's Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening and closing ceremony parade uniforms, and now the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear is available for everyone to shop at Fanatics.
Find patriotic clothing and accessories by Polo Ralph Lauren available in standard and plus sizes at Fanatics. There are T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, baby bodysuits and more from the official outfitter of Team USA. They feature sporty graphics, color-blocking and classic stripes. Wear these comfy and festive pieces if you're attending the Olympic Games in Paris or while watching from home.
Shop the red, white and blue highlights from the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Villagewear below in time for the opening ceremony on July 26. Most styles are available in men's and women's sizes or come unisex.
Women's Striped T-Shirt
This classic Polo tee has an official U.S. Olympic team patch on the sleeve.
Classic Sports Adjustable Hat
Throw on the blue cap to shield yourself from the sun and go.
Pullover Sweatshirt in Blue
Cozy up in this classic blue USA sweater.
Women's Cropped Long-Sleeve Polo
Look '90s cool in this polo with an oversized, cropped fit and contrast twill rugby collar.
T-Shirt in White
Stay cool in this classic tee.
Teddy Bear Bodysuit
The Polo Bear shines in patriotic spirit on this infant onesie.
Women's Hybrid Full-Zip Performance Jacket
Toss on this lightweight mock-neck jacket so you don't catch a chill.
Workwear Full-Zip Jacket
We love the attention to detail on this cotton jacket. There's a "Polo" patch embroidered above the right cuff, "Team USA" embroidered above the chest pocket and the Eiffel Tower with French and American flags embroidered at the chest pocket.
Women's Performance Sleeveless Tank Dress
This red, white and blue tank dress is selling out fast. There are shorts underneath.
Women's Pullover Sweatshirt in White
If you're down for a splurge, this classic Ralph Lauren sweater has a relaxed fit and the Olympic rings.