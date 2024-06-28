Shop
Get the Cariuma Sneakers Worn By Jagger Eaton, Gustavo Ribeiro and More Olympic Skateboarders

Cariuma
Cariuma
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:55 AM PDT, June 28, 2024

The sustainable sneaker brand has worked with pro skateboard athletes since 2020, but this is its first Olympic uniform.

Cariuma is known for being an eco-conscious brand that makes celeb-loved, super-comfortable sneakers. Recently, it's achieved a new height — official Olympic uniforms, a bragging right usually reserved for athletic behemoths like Nike. Fortunately, everyone can get in on the fun, and you can shop the favorite sneaker styles crafted for skateboarding pros, including Team USA's Jagger Eaton, Portugal's Gustavo Ribeiro, Netherlands' Roos Zwetsloot and Brazil's Kevin Hoefler. 

Shop Cariuma Sneakers

Naomi Watts, Robert Downey Jr., Nina Agdal and many other celebs wear Cariuma, so you know they are stylish. The sneakers also get rave reviews for comfort. This latest drop, made for Olympic skateboarding stars, is perfect for skateboarding (of course) but also has a low-key stylish look that can take you anywhere. Whether you are a sneakerhead or love classic low-profile kicks that look great with anything from wide-leg pants to summer dresses, this exciting collab is for you. Vivid colors, prints and styles in canvas or leather, there's something for everyone. 

Scroll on for a few top picks from the collection, which is selling out already. Styles are available in both men's and women's sizing. 

Naioca Red Gum Suede

Naioca Red Gum Suede
Cariuma

Naioca Red Gum Suede

Inspired by the feeling of walking barefoot in the grass, this pair favored by Gustavo Riberio is made for sports and every day.

Roos Zwetsloot Salvas Pro

Roos Zwetsloot Salvas Pro
Cariuma

Roos Zwetsloot Salvas Pro

Suede Salvas is the preferred shoe of the Netherlands’ Roos Zwetsloot, and it is available in both women's and men's styles.

Naioca Canvas

Naioca Canvas
Naioca

Naioca Canvas

The Naioca is 100% vegan, made with heavy-duty organic canvas and ethically sourced natural rubber. We love the shades and prints.

Slip-On Pro

Slip-On Pro
Cariuma

Slip-On Pro

If you're anything like us and love an effortless slip-on style, this one is for you. 

Vallely

Vallely
Cariuma

Vallely

Built to last and made to elevate every look, this is the pair worn by Jagger Eaton.

Uba Pro

Uba Pro
Cariuma

Uba Pro

Put a spring in your step with Cariuma's first-ever high-impact sneaker.

Hokusai Peonies & Canary Canvas

Hokusai Peonies & Canary Canvas
Cariuma

Hokusai Peonies & Canary Canvas

We couldn't help but notice the stunning artwork collab while shopping. 

