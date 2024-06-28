Cariuma is known for being an eco-conscious brand that makes celeb-loved, super-comfortable sneakers. Recently, it's achieved a new height — official Olympic uniforms, a bragging right usually reserved for athletic behemoths like Nike. Fortunately, everyone can get in on the fun, and you can shop the favorite sneaker styles crafted for skateboarding pros, including Team USA's Jagger Eaton, Portugal's Gustavo Ribeiro, Netherlands' Roos Zwetsloot and Brazil's Kevin Hoefler.

Naomi Watts, Robert Downey Jr., Nina Agdal and many other celebs wear Cariuma, so you know they are stylish. The sneakers also get rave reviews for comfort. This latest drop, made for Olympic skateboarding stars, is perfect for skateboarding (of course) but also has a low-key stylish look that can take you anywhere. Whether you are a sneakerhead or love classic low-profile kicks that look great with anything from wide-leg pants to summer dresses, this exciting collab is for you. Vivid colors, prints and styles in canvas or leather, there's something for everyone.

Scroll on for a few top picks from the collection, which is selling out already. Styles are available in both men's and women's sizing.

Naioca Canvas Naioca Naioca Canvas The Naioca is 100% vegan, made with heavy-duty organic canvas and ethically sourced natural rubber. We love the shades and prints. $85 Shop Now

Slip-On Pro Cariuma Slip-On Pro If you're anything like us and love an effortless slip-on style, this one is for you. $85 Shop Now

Vallely Cariuma Vallely Built to last and made to elevate every look, this is the pair worn by Jagger Eaton. $149 Shop Now

