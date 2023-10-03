Teddi Mellencamp has embarked on a new treatment plan following her recent diagnosis of melanoma. On Sept. 13, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed via Instagram that she had received her 13th melanoma diagnosis within the past year.

In an effort to maintain transparency and encourage others to prioritize their health, the 42-year-old reality star shared an update with her followers over the weekend. She explained that after her latest wide excision surgery, her doctor informed her that not all the margins were clear, and due to the extensive nature of the area, further cutting was not advisable. As a result, Mellencamp is set to start a five-week course of immunotherapy cream as her next treatment step.

In her Instagram post, she detailed the purpose of immunotherapy, describing it as an anti-cancer treatment that harnesses the body's immune system to target and combat cancer cells. The specific cream she will be using is called imiquimod (Aldara®), which stimulates the immune system. She also noted that while the treatment might come with side effects like fatigue, inflammation, blisters, and some pain, it is a better option than the alternatives.

Mellencamp concluded her post with a call to action, urging her followers to remain vigilant about getting their skin checked regularly and emphasizing that together, they can overcome skin cancer.

She used the hashtag #skincancerawareness and #melanomaawareness, and tagged the Instagram page for the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Last month, Mellencamp debated whether to share her diagnosis publicly but ultimately decided to do so as a reminder to others to undergo skin cancer screenings regularly. She expressed gratitude for catching the latest melanoma early during her three-month checkup, which necessitates another surgery next week and additional biopsies.

In a separate video posted the day after her diagnosis revelation, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had been denied life insurance. She emphasized the importance of exercise during her previous diagnosis, encouraging viewers to keep moving, even on their toughest days.

Reflecting on her journey, Mellencamp acknowledged the challenges and uncertainties but stressed the significance of taking action and addressing the difficult aspects of life. She reiterated her belief that confronting these issues is essential for personal growth and well-being.

Mellencamp's battle with skin cancer began in March 2022 when her RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, noticed suspicious spots on her back during a workout session. Over the following eight months, Mellencamp underwent 12 melanoma removal procedures, ultimately facing stage 2 skin cancer. Throughout her journey, she decided to document her experience on social media, sharing her story with her followers and advocating for skin cancer awareness.

