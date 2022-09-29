The 10 Best Halloween Costumes for Kids on Amazon Inspired By Their Favorite TV Shows and Movies
Halloween is only a month away, and if you haven't started planning your kids' costumes, now is the time. Sure, you could go the DIY route, but finding the time to sew and shop for costume supplies can be a hassle. To make it easy on yourself this year, Amazon has a fantastic selection of costumes for kids of all ages to dress up as their favorite movie and TV show characters.
Hands down, the award for most adorable costume goes to Baby Yoda for well, babies — but there's plenty of options for older kids, too. Odds are, your kids are big Disney movie fans and can't wait to dress up as characters from new and upcoming films, such as Encanto and The Little Mermaid. For the little superheroes in your life, Amazon also has costumes for mini Spider-Mans or Batmans depending on whether they are team Marvel or DC. No matter what your kid likes to watch, Amazon's wide selection of costumes is bound to have something they will love.
Below, check out our top ten costumes for kids to wear this Halloween inspired by some of the biggest movies and TV shows right now. Still looking for more costume ideas? Check out our guides to Disney costumes for kids, costumes for the whole family, and even costumes for your fur babies.
Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids
Whether your kid is a fan of the Tom Holland movies or the originals, they're sure to love this Spiderman costume that comes with a full-body suit and pullover mask.
If you're in need of costumes for siblings or best friends, the Mirabel sisters are sure to delight. The Isabela costume comes with a floaty purple dress and flower crown.
Mirabel's colorful costume comes with her vibrant patterned dress, pom-pom earrings, a crossbody bag, and her signature green glasses.
For the budding Star Wars fans in your life, this costume has everything they need to transform into the Mandalorian: a light-up padded jumpsuit, cape, ands molded mask.
As if Baby Yoda couldn't get any cuter, this knit costume for ages 0-6 months comes with a hat, coat, gloves, belt and shoes.
Dress up your little superhero in this Batman costume, which includes a muscle-chest jumpsuit with attached boots, belt, cape, and mask.
Whether your kid is a Harry, Hermione, or Ron, they'll love this officially licensed unisex Gryffindor costume.
In honor of the live action movie coming out this spring, dress your little mermaid up in this magical costume that comes with a princess dress, red wig, crown, and wand.
For a slightly spookier costume, go for this Wednesday Addams costume complete with a wig and knee-high socks.
This Top Gun-inspired look is even cuter as a group costume.
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good
The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone
The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022
Where to Buy the 'Stranger Things' Hellfire Club Shirt for Halloween
The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More
Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More
The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022