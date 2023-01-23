Shopping

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023: Shop StriVectin, Kiehl's and More

By Lauren Gruber
In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.

With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.

To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 11 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, IT Cosmetics, Gold Bond and more.

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.

$95$90
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream

Featuring fucoidan seaweed extract, shea butter and a Tri-Structural Complex composed of elastin, collagen & hyaluronic acid, this firming moisturizer works to quickly revitalize the look of skin for a supple, smoother appearance.

$54$25
Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream
Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream
Amazon
Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream

"I’ve spend thousands trying different creams, including very expensive creams…over $400 a jar. The hibiscus cream is the best of all of them," raved one reviewer about this deliciously scented honey and hibiscus firming cream. "It tightens, smooths and moisturizes at the same time and I get compliments from friends on how good my skin looks."

$25$15
Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming Cream
Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming Cream
Amazon
Gold Bond Ultimate Neck & Chest Firming Cream

As far as affordable options go, Gold Bond's neck and chest cream is one of the best with a hydrating dose of hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and squalene.

$16$12
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream 50ml
Amazon
Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream

Those concerned about wrinkles on their neck and décolleté can breathe easily with the use of this firming and hydrating formula from Dr. Brandt. A combination of Glycolic Acids, shea butter and essential amino acids works to increase skin elasticity in this deeply nourishing cream.

$67$45
Nécessaire The Neck Serum
Nécessaire The Neck Serum
Sephora
Nécessaire The Neck Serum

While not technically a cream, Nécessaire's peptide-infused neck serum is one of the top-rated neck products on Sephora.com with a near-perfect 4.8 stars.

$60
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
Amazon
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream

A nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E will make your skin feel extra soft while protecting it from the sun's rays with SPF 30.

$30$28
Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream
Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream
Amazon
Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream

With almost 68,000 reviews, this highly rated anti-aging retinol cream visibly restores volume to areas known for sagging and wrinkles.

$15
Womaness Let's Neck - Neck and Décolleté Serum
Womaness Let's Neck - Neck and Décolleté Serum
Ulta
Womaness Let's Neck - Neck and Décolleté Serum

A roller tip applicator makes this microalgae and amla fruit extract-enhanced neck cream glide smoothly on your skin.

$28
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream

Fans of Kiehl's love this supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream made with phytomimetic vitamin a, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture. 

$95
Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment
Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment
Ulta
Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment

This neck serum from Crepe Erase claims to hydrate and firm delicate neck skin with advanced line-filling technology.

$63

