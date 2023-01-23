In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.

With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.

To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 11 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, IT Cosmetics, Gold Bond and more.

Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream Amazon Proot Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream "I’ve spend thousands trying different creams, including very expensive creams…over $400 a jar. The hibiscus cream is the best of all of them," raved one reviewer about this deliciously scented honey and hibiscus firming cream. "It tightens, smooths and moisturizes at the same time and I get compliments from friends on how good my skin looks." $25 $15 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Skin Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter

15 Best Hand Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products Under $35 on Amazon to Nourish Your Skin This Winter

Shop the Best Eye Creams of 2023 from Ilia, Sunday Riley and More

15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023

Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are 35% Off for The Winter

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New Body Care Essentials from JLo Beauty

Save On All of City Beauty's Winter Skincare With This Exclusive Code

The 20 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

10 Best Lip Masks for Soft, Kissable Lips All Winter Long