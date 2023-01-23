The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023: Shop StriVectin, Kiehl's and More
In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.
With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.
To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 11 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, IT Cosmetics, Gold Bond and more.
Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.
Featuring fucoidan seaweed extract, shea butter and a Tri-Structural Complex composed of elastin, collagen & hyaluronic acid, this firming moisturizer works to quickly revitalize the look of skin for a supple, smoother appearance.
"I’ve spend thousands trying different creams, including very expensive creams…over $400 a jar. The hibiscus cream is the best of all of them," raved one reviewer about this deliciously scented honey and hibiscus firming cream. "It tightens, smooths and moisturizes at the same time and I get compliments from friends on how good my skin looks."
As far as affordable options go, Gold Bond's neck and chest cream is one of the best with a hydrating dose of hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and squalene.
Those concerned about wrinkles on their neck and décolleté can breathe easily with the use of this firming and hydrating formula from Dr. Brandt. A combination of Glycolic Acids, shea butter and essential amino acids works to increase skin elasticity in this deeply nourishing cream.
While not technically a cream, Nécessaire's peptide-infused neck serum is one of the top-rated neck products on Sephora.com with a near-perfect 4.8 stars.
A nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E will make your skin feel extra soft while protecting it from the sun's rays with SPF 30.
With almost 68,000 reviews, this highly rated anti-aging retinol cream visibly restores volume to areas known for sagging and wrinkles.
A roller tip applicator makes this microalgae and amla fruit extract-enhanced neck cream glide smoothly on your skin.
Fans of Kiehl's love this supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream made with phytomimetic vitamin a, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
This neck serum from Crepe Erase claims to hydrate and firm delicate neck skin with advanced line-filling technology.
