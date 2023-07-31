The 12 Best Dehumidifiers for Homes and Dorm Rooms: Shop GE, Frigidaire, Insignia and More
While fall is definitely drawing near, we're still in the heat of the summer. Humidity thrives in hot weather because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air. For a home, apartment or dorm room that feels a bit swampy, a dehumidifier can make all the difference.
When buying a new dehumidifier, the main thing to consider is the size of the space. Some small — but mighty — humidifiers work for studio apartments or college dorm rooms, but those with larger living rooms or a basement will want something bigger. The size of the dehumidifier determines how large its water tank is. For all the moisture pulled out of the air, your dehumidifier will store it in a receptacle that you'll need to dump when full. The larger the tank, the fewer times you have to think about emptying it.
With so many dehumidifiers on the market, it can be hard to know where to start in your journey toward a living space with crisp, clean air. Don't worry: we've done the work for you and scoured the internet to find the highest-rated, best-selling dehumidifiers that customers love.
Over 8,000 customers have given this Frigidaire dehumidifier a rating of 5 stars. The space-saving appliance works best in a 350-square-foot area.
With over 1,000 reviews, this GE dehumidifier has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One reviewer says "The dehumidifier works great! It’s easy to unload the water tank. Just plug it in and watch it work!!"
Ideal for smaller rooms, this dehumidifier is perfect for bathrooms and offices.
Able to absorb 34 oz. of excess moisture each day, the Simsen dehumidifier is a popular choice.
This dehumidifier does more: One of the three modes of this impressive machine can be used to fast-dry wet clothes. It also comes with a washable filter that can help remove pollutants and allergens from the air.
Able to remove nearly four gallons of water per day, this compact dehumidifier packs a punch without the user having to hear about it. As one reviewer states: "LOVE this. It's so quiet."
With up to three times more water capacity than traditional dehumidifiers, customers have rated this option 4.3 out of 5 stars. "We own 2 of these smart dehumidifiers and we couldn’t be happier with them," reads one 5-star review. "We have a vacation cabin in the mountains that previously had a terrible humidity and mold problem. When we are gone, we simply have the dehumidifiers so they drain into a sink, set the humidity level we want, and are able to monitor and control the humidity with the Midea app."
Using semiconductor condensation technology, this dehumidifier efficiently removes moisture from the air.
This reviewer explains why this GE dehumidifier is a great buy: "Set-up is so easy. It took less than 10 minutes. Attaching the hose eliminates the need to empty the dehumidifier every day. My basement now has a clean, fresh smell and the low hum of the dehumidifier is not annoying."
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and an LED display.
This portable dehumidifier is perfect for rooms up to 2,500 cubic feet. It comes with a variety of LED light color options so it coordinates when used as a night light.
This portable AC unit is built for medium to large rooms. Thanks to its SmartHQ app, you can make sure this unit delivers consistently cool air, then switch it to dehumidifying mode when your room needs to be freshened up.
