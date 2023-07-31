While fall is definitely drawing near, we're still in the heat of the summer. Humidity thrives in hot weather because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air. For a home, apartment or dorm room that feels a bit swampy, a dehumidifier can make all the difference.

When buying a new dehumidifier, the main thing to consider is the size of the space. Some small — but mighty — humidifiers work for studio apartments or college dorm rooms, but those with larger living rooms or a basement will want something bigger. The size of the dehumidifier determines how large its water tank is. For all the moisture pulled out of the air, your dehumidifier will store it in a receptacle that you'll need to dump when full. The larger the tank, the fewer times you have to think about emptying it.

With so many dehumidifiers on the market, it can be hard to know where to start in your journey toward a living space with crisp, clean air. Don't worry: we've done the work for you and scoured the internet to find the highest-rated, best-selling dehumidifiers that customers love.

Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier With Smart Controls Amazon Midea Cube 20 Pint Dehumidifier With Smart Controls With up to three times more water capacity than traditional dehumidifiers, customers have rated this option 4.3 out of 5 stars. "We own 2 of these smart dehumidifiers and we couldn’t be happier with them," reads one 5-star review. "We have a vacation cabin in the mountains that previously had a terrible humidity and mold problem. When we are gone, we simply have the dehumidifiers so they drain into a sink, set the humidity level we want, and are able to monitor and control the humidity with the Midea app." $199 $189 Shop Now

GE 50 Pint Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier Wayfair GE 50 Pint Energy Star Portable Dehumidifier This reviewer explains why this GE dehumidifier is a great buy: "Set-up is so easy. It took less than 10 minutes. Attaching the hose eliminates the need to empty the dehumidifier every day. My basement now has a clean, fresh smell and the low hum of the dehumidifier is not annoying." $269 $227 Shop Now

