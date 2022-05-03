The 12 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Summer 2022

Summer is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-friendly styles now available to shop at a number of different price-points, too.

To help you in your search, ET has rounded up a few of the best maternity swimsuits on the market — with styles from brands like Hatch, Nordstrom, H&M, GAP, Revolve, ASOS, Amazon and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 best maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every shopping budget, too. Plus, be sure to browse the best deals on one-piece swimsuits, and check out Amazon's secret selection of swimwear — available to shop at 50% off, too.

