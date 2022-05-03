Shopping

The 12 Best Maternity Swimsuits for Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Maternity Swimwear 2022
Summer is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-friendly styles now available to shop at a number of different price-points, too.

To help you in your search, ET has rounded up a few of the best maternity swimsuits on the market — with styles from brands like Hatch, Nordstrom, H&M, GAP, Revolve, ASOS, Amazon and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 best maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every shopping budget, too. Plus, be sure to browse the best deals on one-piece swimsuits, and check out Amazon's secret selection of swimwear — available to shop at 50% off, too.

Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur. 

$120
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit

When life gives you lemons, don them is a colorful and pregnancy-friendly, off-the-shoulder suit from Amazon.

$28
The Maternity Cinched Current Suit
The Maternity Cinched Current
SummerSalt
The Maternity Cinched Current Suit

Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.

$95
The Alghero Maillot One Piece
The Alghero Maillot One Piece
Hatch
The Alghero Maillot One Piece

Keep it red-hot all summer long with this best-selling, flounced swimsuit from Hatch.

$198
ASOS Design Maternity Gathered Plunge Swimsuit
ASOS Design Maternity Gathered Plunge Swimsuit
ASOS
ASOS Design Maternity Gathered Plunge Swimsuit

Embrace the tropics from the comforts of your own home (or pool) with this palm tree-adorned number from ASOS.

$45$36
Old Navy Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swimsuit
Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swim
Old Navy
Old Navy Maternity Full Panel Striped Seersucker Swimsuit

This swimsuit boasts an elasticized full-panel waistband for added stretch and comfort.

$30
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
GAP
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This maternity swimsuit is "pretty in pink" personified.

$85
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Neiman Marcus
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.

$105
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.

$30
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Seraphine
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set

If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.

$85
Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini
Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini
Seraphine
Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini

Contrary to popular belief, there are totally cute, two-piece maternity suits out there on the market — and this navy Seraphine style is full-proof of it.

$59
Old Navy Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top
Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top
Old Navy
Old Navy Maternity Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top

Embrace the patterns of the summer season with this colorful, floral-adorned maternity swim top from Old Navy.

$43

