The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

By ETonline Staff
Nike

With summer right around the corner, the end-of-season spring fashion sales are so abundant right now — which means that some of the year's hottest styles are all marked down. Men's sneakers, included!

Let's be real: come summertime, we all want our closets to be filled with as many effortless, travel-friendly styles as possible. And having a staple pair of sneakers in your back pocket (or rather, the back of your wardrobe) is essential.

Fortunately for the men looking to invest in a fresh pair of kicks ahead of the upcoming season, they'll have more than a few sporty shoe styles to choose from — and at majorly discounted prices, no less. Whether you're in the market for a breathable pair of workout sneakers or simply need something durable to help support you through all of your summer travels, there are tons of great men's sneakers currently on sale — all from top fashion retailers, too.

Ahead, shop the 12 best men's sneakers on sale to wear this summer from Nike, Adidas, Zappos, Superga and more. Plus, check out the best running shoes that are comfortable for both training and racing. 

Nike Free Run Trail
Nike Free Run Trail
Nike
Nike Free Run Trail

These men's running shoes feature an airy mesh make and soft suede material wrap for added breathability and comfort.

$110$64
adidas Samba Classic Sneaker
adidas Men's Samba Classic
Adidas
adidas Samba Classic Sneaker

It doesn't get more '90s than these black-and-white striped Men's Samba Classic sneakers — featuring a rubber sole base.

$70$55
ASICS Lyte Classic Athletic Sneaker
ASICS Lyte Classic Athletic Sneaker
Nordstrom
ASICS Lyte Classic Athletic Sneaker

Tap into this classic ASICS style, revamped via a more retro-inspired design.

$80$59
Vince Dawson 2 Mixed Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Vince Dawson 2 Mixed Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Neiman Marcus
Vince Dawson 2 Mixed Leather Low-Top Sneakers

Keep it cool and classic in these grey-hued, low-top sneakers — perfect for styling up or down, depending on the occasion.

$225$110
ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Sneaker
ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Sneaker
Amazon
ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Sneaker

These sporty sneakers are fitted with a gel technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.

$70$55
Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes
Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes
Kohl's
Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes

Hit the running trails in style with these knit, peppered kicks.

$80$70
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes

Score on the beloved Adidas Ultraboost sneakers for a fraction of the cost — as they're currently available at Adidas for only $144.

$180$144
Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally Court Low Top Sneakers
Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally Court Low Top Sneakers
Bloomingdales
Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally Court Low Top Sneakers

These colorblock sneakers from Cole Haan are as cool as they are totally comfortable — with a rubberized EVA outsole for durability.

$150$90
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Zappos
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

Superga shoes are cult-favorite sneakers for a reason — and this pair is especially sporty for the upcoming summer season.

$65$49
New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker
New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker
Nordstrom
New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker

The O.G. New Balance sneaker style gets a fun refresh with this shoe's colorblock wrap design, mixed textures and layered plush cushioning.

$85$63
Nike Crater Impact Sneaker
Nike Crater Impact Sneaker
Nike
Nike Crater Impact Sneaker

Step out in a shoe that's equal parts sustainable and stylish, with these sunny Crater Impact Sneakers.

$100$58
Under Armour Essential Sportstyle Shoes
Under Armour Essential Sportstyle Shoes
Under Armour
Under Armour Essential Sportstyle Shoes

Elevate your next night out or formal occasion with a crisp (and comfy) touch — provided by these cushioned Under Armour sneakers, of course.

$65$50

