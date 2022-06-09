The 12 Best Men's Sneakers to Shop Just in Time for Father’s Day

With summer and Father's Day right around the corner, the end-of-season fashion sales are so abundant right now — which means that some of the year's hottest styles are all marked down. Men's sneakers, included!

Let's be real: come summertime, we all want our closets to be filled with as many effortless, travel-friendly styles as possible. And having a staple pair of sneakers in your back pocket (or rather, the back of your wardrobe) is essential.

Fortunately for the men looking to invest in a fresh pair of kicks ahead of the upcoming season, they'll have more than a few sporty shoe styles to choose from — and at majorly discounted prices, no less. Whether you're in the market for a breathable pair of workout sneakers or simply need something durable to help support you through all of your summer travels, there are tons of great men's sneakers currently on sale — all from top fashion retailers, too. And you can get them in time for Father's Day.

Ahead, shop the 12 best men's sneakers on sale to wear this summer from Nike, Adidas, Zappos, Superga and more. Plus, check out the best running shoes that are comfortable for both training and racing.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Gift Dad This Year

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19

Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price

The Best Running Shoes for Men — Spring 2022

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022

The Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for Spring 2022

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack