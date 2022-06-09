The 12 Best Men's Sneakers to Shop Just in Time for Father’s Day
With summer and Father's Day right around the corner, the end-of-season fashion sales are so abundant right now — which means that some of the year's hottest styles are all marked down. Men's sneakers, included!
Let's be real: come summertime, we all want our closets to be filled with as many effortless, travel-friendly styles as possible. And having a staple pair of sneakers in your back pocket (or rather, the back of your wardrobe) is essential.
Fortunately for the men looking to invest in a fresh pair of kicks ahead of the upcoming season, they'll have more than a few sporty shoe styles to choose from — and at majorly discounted prices, no less. Whether you're in the market for a breathable pair of workout sneakers or simply need something durable to help support you through all of your summer travels, there are tons of great men's sneakers currently on sale — all from top fashion retailers, too. And you can get them in time for Father's Day.
Ahead, shop the 12 best men's sneakers on sale to wear this summer from Nike, Adidas, Zappos, Superga and more. Plus, check out the best running shoes that are comfortable for both training and racing.
These men's running shoes feature an airy mesh make and soft suede material wrap for added breathability and comfort.
It doesn't get more '90s than these black-and-white striped Men's Samba Classic sneakers — featuring a rubber sole base.
Tap into this classic ASICS style, revamped via a more retro-inspired design.
Keep it cool and classic in these grey-hued, low-top sneakers — perfect for styling up or down, depending on the occasion.
These sporty sneakers are fitted with a gel technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.
Hit the running trails in style with these knit, peppered kicks.
Score on the beloved Adidas Ultraboost sneakers for a fraction of the cost — as they're currently available at Adidas for only $144.
These colorblock sneakers from Cole Haan are as cool as they are totally comfortable — with a rubberized EVA outsole for durability.
Superga shoes are cult-favorite sneakers for a reason — and this pair is especially sporty for the upcoming summer season.
The O.G. New Balance sneaker style gets a fun refresh with this shoe's colorblock wrap design, mixed textures and layered plush cushioning.
Step out in a shoe that's equal parts sustainable and stylish, with these sunny Crater Impact Sneakers.
Elevate your next night out or formal occasion with a crisp (and comfy) touch — provided by these cushioned Under Armour sneakers, of course.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use
Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Gift Dad This Year
The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads
15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19
Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price
The Best Running Shoes for Men — Spring 2022
The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022
The Best Skechers Walking Shoes on Amazon for Spring 2022
Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack