If you're on the hunt for a new display, there are a lot of great Presidents' Day monitor deals happening now, so you can easily upgrade your current monitor or get a supplemental screen for your laptop. Presidents' Day weekend is when many retailers discount big-ticket tech items, so there's no better time to revamp your work-from-home office space or upgrade your gaming experience with a new computer monitor.

Monitors can be expensive, especially if you're looking for one with impressive features like a curved screen or vivid colors with the blackest blacks. But with President's Day discounts on TikTok-famous displays like Lepow's 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor, you can save quite a bit on your new screen. Since finding the best cheap monitor with the resolution that suits your needs can be tricky enough, we're here to walk you through decoding some basic terms and other information you need to know while shopping for a budget monitor.

If you’ll be using your monitor to play video games, create art or edit any images or videos, then you’ll need a higher resolution that matches the size of the screen. Yes, the screen size needs to be compatible to be able to support a high resolution. If you'll be using the screen for more detailed graphical work, or if you’re looking at huge documents, a larger or curved monitor may be the way to go.

Regardless of whether you need a monitor with a high resolution, a curved monitor or a curved monitor with really high resolution, shop ahead for the right Presidents' Day monitor deal for you.

The Best Home and Office Monitor Deals

Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor Lenovo Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor The 2560x1440 QHD resolution on this Lenovo ThinkVision 32-Inch Monitor gives you consistent and clear images. This model is also VESA-mount compatible, so you can mount it onto a monitor arm attached to your desk or on the wall behind your desktop computer or laptop. $534 $389 Shop Now

Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor The Samsung 49-Inch QHD Curved Dual QLED Gaming Monitor is one of the largest monitor models on our round-up. Thanks to the display's 120Hz refresh rate and substantial 5120x1440 Dual QHD resolution, there are very few monitors that can compete with this Samsung monitor's detailed and high-quality resolution. With its FreeSync compatibility and its curved screen, you can experience what it would feel like to play games and watch movies in a home-office-sized theater. $1,200 $900 Shop Now

Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor Amazon Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor The portable monitor popularized by TikTok can be connected to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via USB-C or HDMI. Thanks to its smaller size, the FHD 1920x1080 resolution monitor is perfect for traveling. Its screen has built-in technology to help protect your eyes while you use the device, and the monitor comes with a protective magnetic cover. $250 $130 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor Lenovo Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor If you're the type of person who's always on the go and doesn't get the chance to use your home monitor as often as you'd like, this mobile monitor will give you the flexibility of an extra screen wherever you may be. You can connect the L15 Mobile Monitor to any laptop that can connect to a USB Type-C2 cable. $230 $207 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales Have Already Started

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

Shop The Presidents' Day 2023 Mattress Sale at Amazon

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

The Best Top-Rated Air Purifiers at Amazon: Levoit, Honeywell & More

Best Last-Minute Soundbar Deals To Score In Time For Super Bowl LVII

The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023