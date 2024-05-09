Shop
The 14 Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Type of Dress Code: Black Tie, Destination and More

Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:28 PM PDT, May 9, 2024

You're cordially invited to get all dolled up for the next spring wedding.

Spring is the official start of the traditional wedding season. If you've been invited to a wedding or two this spring, you've come to the right place for outfit inspiration. We've found the freshest spring wedding guest dresses for all budgets in 2024.

Spring weddings welcome dreamy floral dresses, calming pastels and feminine details like bows that work right along with the ongoing coquette aesthetic. Just pop on a blazer or cardigan over your dress if there's still a cool breeze in the air. 

As a wedding guest, the No. 1 rule is to not wear white. Secondarily, never wear anything that may overshadow the bride. Consider the couple's taste and who may or may not attend the wedding to determine how traditional your attire should be, or if you could show a little more skin — especially for a destination nuptial event. 

We've found the best spring wedding guest dresses of 2024 from Reformation, ASTR the Label, Hutch and more beloved brands. Find midi dresses, silk dresses, off-the-shoulder numbers, puff-sleeve styles and so much more ahead. Whether you're attending a garden affair, black tie event or destination wedding, there's an option for you here. You may even love these styles so much that you'll actually re-wear them.

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle.

Reformation Jaelyn Dress

Reformation Jaelyn Dress
Reformation

Reformation Jaelyn Dress

This floral number will fit you like a glove. Its straps feature dainty bows in the back and its bodice is smocked for comfort.

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulus

Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print and features a V-neckline. 

Hutch Stretch Satin Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Hutch Stretch Satin Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Anthropologie

Hutch Stretch Satin Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This lavender floral dress is ready for a day on the beach — and the island destination wedding you've been invited to. 

ASTR the Label Blythe Dress

ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
Revolve

ASTR the Label Blythe Dress

This midi dress in a spring floral has a cute bow in the back.

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress

This is Hill House Home's signature nap dress but with ribbon sleeves, now in a spring-ready peony bouquet print.

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

This silk dress embraces pastels and florals for a spring-ready look. It has a flattering square neckline and a slit in the back that makes it easier to walk in. There's also a petite version so that, with luck, you can avoid a trip to the tailor.

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

This floral midi dress has pretty flutter sleeves.

Petal and Pup Vikki Dress in Gold

Petal and Pup Vikki Dress in Gold
Petal and Pup

Petal and Pup Vikki Dress in Gold

Gold is most definitely your color — embrace it in this gleaming pleated maxi.

The Grace Mini Nap Dress

The Grace Mini Nap Dress
Hill House Home

The Grace Mini Nap Dress

This nap dress has a square neckline and puff sleeves for a romantic look.

Cleobella Elisa Midi Dress

Cleobella Elisa Midi Dress
Cleobella

Cleobella Elisa Midi Dress

This stunning organic cotton dress with puff sleeves and a bow has a hand-woodblock print floral design.

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Revolve

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

This vibrant blue midi dress is crafted in sheen sateen fabric to keep you comfortable as you dance the night away.

Paige Verona Dress

Paige Verona Dress
Paige

Paige Verona Dress

If it's still chilly in your area, go for this long-sleeve, 100% silk dress in soft spring tones.

Reformation Kourtney Dress

Reformation Kourtney Dress
Reformation

Reformation Kourtney Dress

This gorgeous dress is a mix of sweet, fun and sexy (and it’s strapless-bra-friendly).

