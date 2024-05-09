Spring is the official start of the traditional wedding season. If you've been invited to a wedding or two this spring, you've come to the right place for outfit inspiration. We've found the freshest spring wedding guest dresses for all budgets in 2024.

Spring weddings welcome dreamy floral dresses, calming pastels and feminine details like bows that work right along with the ongoing coquette aesthetic. Just pop on a blazer or cardigan over your dress if there's still a cool breeze in the air.

As a wedding guest, the No. 1 rule is to not wear white. Secondarily, never wear anything that may overshadow the bride. Consider the couple's taste and who may or may not attend the wedding to determine how traditional your attire should be, or if you could show a little more skin — especially for a destination nuptial event.

We've found the best spring wedding guest dresses of 2024 from Reformation, ASTR the Label, Hutch and more beloved brands. Find midi dresses, silk dresses, off-the-shoulder numbers, puff-sleeve styles and so much more ahead. Whether you're attending a garden affair, black tie event or destination wedding, there's an option for you here. You may even love these styles so much that you'll actually re-wear them.

Reformation Jaelyn Dress Reformation Reformation Jaelyn Dress This floral number will fit you like a glove. Its straps feature dainty bows in the back and its bodice is smocked for comfort. $278 Shop Now

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress Reformation Reformation Frankie Silk Dress This silk dress embraces pastels and florals for a spring-ready look. It has a flattering square neckline and a slit in the back that makes it easier to walk in. There's also a petite version so that, with luck, you can avoid a trip to the tailor. $298 Shop Now