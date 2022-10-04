The 15 Best Diaper Bags for Fall and Holiday Travel — BÉIS, Herschel, Dagne Dover and More
As most parents can probably confirm — diaper bags are truly an essential. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most necessary pieces of baby gear that you can invest in. And while it's important for them to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's also important that they meet your style needs, as well.
Even better than a "stylish" diaper bag is one that doesn't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, there's a pretty big market out there for the "anti-diaper bag" — and for good reason.
Whether you're a working parent or a guardian on-the-go, a more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. And with so many trendy diaper bag styles available to shop online — we're talking everything from a diaper bag backpack to a vegan leather shoulder bag — it can be overwhelming to know where to even look.
Fortunately, the ET team understands the struggle of finding the best baby products all too well. To help you in your search (and give you more time to spend with your sweet kiddo), we've narrowed down a few of the best diaper bags that actually don't look like diaper bags — all stylish and all available to shop online now.
Whether you're hopping on an airplane, heading to the office or gearing up for a big night out (with your baby in tow, of course) these trendy diaper bags will ensure that you feel supported, prepared and totally chic while doing it.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish. Babies on the mind? We totally get it. Be sure to check out the best celebrity-approved maternity outfit ideas, and shop everything you'll need (and want) to add to your baby registry — including everything from a stroller and car seat to a changing pad, baby carrier, stroller clips, bottles and more baby gear essentials.
Not only does this diaper tote double as a backpack, it also attaches to a stroller.
Faux leather is getting a lot of love this season and it's spreading into baby gear with The Original Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag from Fawn Design.
Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.
Leave it to Jessica Alba's Honest Company to design such a sleek and stylish diaper bag/backpack.
This isn't your mother's classic diaper bag — it's so much better. With its messenger bag structure and deep main compartment space, you can feel good and look even better while carrying this bag.
This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage.
The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this sunny Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.
Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag.
Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand Duffle Sprout Bag that boasts a buckle design shoulder strap.
Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the Birch Bag Diaper Backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it one of the best diaper bags on the market.
The classic shoulder bag style meets a diaper bag practicality in this vegan leather-wrapped Minimal Diaper Backpack.
The tote baby bag style is a trend we never knew we needed.
Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience.
Add this polished diaper backpack to your baby registry ASAP — it's a top-rated style for a reason.
Lean into this relaxed diaper bag style from Freshly Picked.
