The 15 Best Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy
Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.
From egg chalk and colorful fidget toys to spring LEGO sets, bubble wands, Peter Rabbit books, mini waffle makers and yes, even a gigantic stuffed animal Peep (that might just be the compromise you need to curve your kiddo's candy cravings), there's no shortage of cute and quirky goodies that will help to make sure this Easter is a memorable one for the whole family.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best Easter basket stuffers for kids that aren't candy. Plus, shop the best Easter decorations from Amazon, and check out the celeb-loved pearl necklace that can double as the perfect Easter gift.
From young children to teens, if they aren't big on Easter toys and candy, this is the perfect substitute. The egg slides open with a "pop", displaying the gift card inside. There's also plenty of space on the back to write a message.
Your kiddos might not be able to enjoy this appliance without parental supervision, but they will totally be entertained by the bunny-designed waffles you can make with this top-rated tech piece from Dash.
Make the toddler in your life feel like a big kid with these highly-rated, durable cups with silicone sleeves and straws. The drink will stay cold for a majority of the day, plus, they come in bright, spring colors and can be used to hold more than just liquids.
Not all eggs have to be filled with candy or money — and these quirky egg chalk pieces are full-proof of that. Help your kiddos embrace their creative sides this Easter holiday.
Give the gift of relief this Easter with these colorful and silicone-made decompression squeeze toys — perfect for any kiddo navigating anxiety or just looking for a way to relax.
Plastic Easter eggs always promise something fun inside. And in this case, these egg goodies are filled with fun Play-Doh that's sure to keep the kids entertained.
If you're hoping to enjoy a candy-less Easter this year, a plush, stuffed animal Peep might just be the happy medium you need to help counter your kiddos longing for Peeps (they are a spring staple, after all).
You can never go wrong with giving a kid a set of LEGOs — especially if they come in the form of buildable dinosaurs, like this one.
Who says Easter has to be all about rabbits? Focus in on the spring season with these adorable butterfly binoculars.
Cozy up next to a sweet, new bunny friend — like this plush brown and plaid stuffed animal.
There isn't a more classic Easter book than the endearing tales of Peter Rabbit. And whether you have a toddler or an older kid, your little one will love this Easter gift.
Hopping into the Easter holiday takes on a whole new meaning with these vibrant jump ropes — adorned with animal-inspired wood handles, no less.
Give your baby an Easter basket that's out of this world with a Baby Yoda plush — dressed up in his best Easter Sunday attire.
Bubbles are another spring toy that guarantee hours of fun and outdoor fun for kids and adults alike.
Dress up your backyard or outdoor space with this sweet decor turtle — and get creative while you're at it, painting the piece to your own liking.
