The 15 Best Face Oils -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, L'Occitane and More
Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow.
Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh.
We've found the 15 best face oils -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best face oil.
A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types.
The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits.
The Glossier Futuredew is a nourishing face oil that provides a dewy glow for long term, every day use.
Bobbi Brown's Extra Face Oil contains a softening, conditioning and moisturizing blend of vitamin E and sesame, sweet almond, olive and jojoba oils. This face oil helps protect your skin against environmental damage while keeping your skin soft and supple.
The Renewal Oil from the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.
Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch.
Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum by L'Occitane is an overnight face oil which helps your skin recover while you sleep. Anne Hathaway is a fan of the L'Occitane brand.
Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.
Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin.
You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores.
Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.
This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.
Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.
This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100% virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical–busting antioxidants.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Beauty Products
The Best Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types
Botox Alternatives: 16 Wrinkle Treatments That Work
Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items
Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products
The Best Face Cleanser for Every Budget and All Skin Types
The Best Skincare Products on Amazon for Under $35
SkinStore Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Clearance
LookFantastic Sale: 25% Off Award-Winning Skincare Products
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is Here!
KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More