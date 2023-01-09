Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Skin minimalists love it for its simple (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with the latest skincare technology love the way they can make dry skin glow. Trust us when we say: just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling hydrated. From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit every skin type. As you shop, keep in mind it's always a good idea to consult a trusted doctor or dermatologist before making any sweeping changes to your skincare regimen.

Ahead, check out our top picks for the best face oils to try this winter from Drunk Elephant, Biossance, True Botanicals, Honest Beauty and more.

Glossier Futuredew Glossier Glossier Futuredew The Glossier Futuredew is an oil serum hybrid formulated with non-greasy nourishing oils and plant-based extracts that keeps the skin glowing and feeling moisturized. $26 Shop Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil –– hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks –– contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $36 $24 Shop Now

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum A bottle of this award-winning oil-in-serum sells every minute worldwide, according to the brand. Apply before you sleep as it works to renew dry skin and fight against the appearance of a dull, lackluster complexion caused by environmental aggressors and reveal glowing skin.

La Mer The Renewal Oil Nordstrom La Mer The Renewal Oil If your budget for a new skincare products is on the higher side, the La Mer Renewal Oil is one to consider. The multitasking, dual-phase oil is said to help soften fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the look of firmness of the skin, according to the Nordstrom website. $145 AND UP Shop Now

Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula, according to Juice Beauty. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil True Botanicals True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil If you're looking for a facial oil from a clean beauty brand that delivers results, we recommend the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil. The bestseller is "clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and increase hydration levels," according to the brand. Olivia Wilde uses it in her beauty routine. $110 AT TRUE BOTANICALS Shop Now

