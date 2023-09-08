Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.

If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendar for 2023. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.

Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. Whether you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. We even found options for your fur babies because dogs and cats shouldn't miss out on the fun of these festive countdowns.

Like all seasonal and limited edition products, these advent calendars are selling out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2023 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.

Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2023

Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar Amazon Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar Funko Pop! is also celebrating the holiday with Nightmare Before Christmas figurines in this 13 day calendar. $35 $26 Shop Now

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween Amazon Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar. $25 Shop Now

Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown Amazon Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown Funko's calendar brings you frightful figures hidden behind 13 little doors. Which classic horror characters will you unveil each day? $35 Shop Now

Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar Amazon Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar Gotta catch 'em all and now you can with this 16-piece Pokéman Halloween calendar. $40 Shop Now

Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023 For 24 days, you'll get to open up a small flap to unveil a new Nightmare Before Christmas toy with this calendar. $12 Shop Now

Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar Terrain Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar This adorable Halloween advent calendar can be filled with whatever you desire--tricks or treats. $208 Shop Now

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Amazon Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram. $69 Shop Now

Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween Amazon Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween Disney villains are misunderstood, but now you can support them with this 13-day advent calendar. $25 $16 Shop Now

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts) Amazon Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts) Unlike your typical advent calendar, this option with your favorite Peanuts characters features one new story for each day leading up to Halloween. $11 $10 Shop Now

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog Amazon Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog Filled with squeaky toys, festive apparel and tug of war ropes, your pooch will love this Halloween calendar. $20 Shop Now

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat Amazon Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat Your feline friend will love this advent calendar filled with toys and Halloween bows. $23 $20 Shop Now

Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda Amazon Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda Those that like Halloween for the spookiness will want this countdown calendar that looks like an ouija board. $14 Shop Now

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween Amazon Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween Halloween is the time for witches and wizards, so it's only fitting to prepare for the holiday with this Harry Potter advent calendar. $25 $17 Shop Now

Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween Amazon Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween Mark off the days until Halloween using this book filled with adorable stickers. $15 Shop Now

Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar Chewy Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar Halloween will be your small dog's new favorite holiday with this calendar filled with toys available on Chewy. $31 $28 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: