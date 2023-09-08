Best Lists

The 15 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween Advent Calendar
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:08 AM PDT, September 8, 2023

Spooky season is almost here and you can count down the days with the best Halloween advent calendars.

Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.

If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendar for 2023. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.

Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. Whether you're a fan of The Nightmare Before ChristmasHarry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. We even found options for your fur babies because dogs and cats shouldn't miss out on the fun of these festive countdowns.

Like all seasonal and limited edition products, these advent calendars are selling out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2023 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.

Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2023

Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar

Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar
Amazon

Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar

Funko Pop! is also celebrating the holiday with Nightmare Before Christmas figurines in this 13 day calendar.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar. 

Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown

Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown
Amazon

Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown

Funko's calendar brings you frightful figures hidden behind 13 little doors. Which classic horror characters will you unveil each day?

Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar

Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar
Amazon

Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar

Gotta catch 'em all and now you can with this 16-piece Pokéman Halloween calendar.

Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023

Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023

For 24 days, you'll get to open up a small flap to unveil a new Nightmare Before Christmas toy with this calendar.

Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar

Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar
Terrain

Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar

This adorable Halloween advent calendar can be filled with whatever you desire--tricks or treats. 

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar
Amazon

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar

Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram.

Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween

Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween

Disney villains are misunderstood, but now you can support them with this 13-day advent calendar. 

$25 $16

Shop Now

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)
Amazon

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)

Unlike your typical advent calendar, this option with your favorite Peanuts characters features one new story for each day leading up to Halloween.

$11 $10

Shop Now

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog
Amazon

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog

Filled with squeaky toys, festive apparel and tug of war ropes, your pooch will love this Halloween calendar. 

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat
Amazon

Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat

Your feline friend will love this advent calendar filled with toys and Halloween bows. 

$23 $20

Shop Now

Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda

Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda
Amazon

Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda

Those that like Halloween for the spookiness will want this countdown calendar that looks like an ouija board. 

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween

Halloween is the time for witches and wizards, so it's only fitting to prepare for the holiday with this Harry Potter advent calendar.

$25 $17

Shop Now

Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween

Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween
Amazon

Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween

Mark off the days until Halloween using this book filled with adorable stickers. 

Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar

Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar
Chewy

Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar

Halloween will be your small dog's new favorite holiday with this calendar filled with toys available on Chewy.

$31 $28

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Home

The Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

Style

Get Ready for Spooky Season with BaubleBar’s New Halloween Jewelry

The 24 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2023 to Try This Fall

Best Lists

The 24 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2023 to Try This Fall

Inside 'The Last of Us'-Themed Haunted Maze at Halloween Horror Night

News

Inside 'The Last of Us'-Themed Haunted Maze at Halloween Horror Night

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Tags: