Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.
If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendar for 2023. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.
Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. Whether you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. We even found options for your fur babies because dogs and cats shouldn't miss out on the fun of these festive countdowns.
Like all seasonal and limited edition products, these advent calendars are selling out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2023 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.
Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2023
Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar
Funko Pop! is also celebrating the holiday with Nightmare Before Christmas figurines in this 13 day calendar.
Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar.
Funko Pop! Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown
Funko's calendar brings you frightful figures hidden behind 13 little doors. Which classic horror characters will you unveil each day?
Jazwares Pokémon Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar
Gotta catch 'em all and now you can with this 16-piece Pokéman Halloween calendar.
Ripteadry Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Advent Calendar 2023
For 24 days, you'll get to open up a small flap to unveil a new Nightmare Before Christmas toy with this calendar.
Terrain Concordville Spooky Halloween Countdown Calendar
This adorable Halloween advent calendar can be filled with whatever you desire--tricks or treats.
Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar
Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram.
Insight Editions Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween
Disney villains are misunderstood, but now you can support them with this 13-day advent calendar.
Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)
Unlike your typical advent calendar, this option with your favorite Peanuts characters features one new story for each day leading up to Halloween.
Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Dog
Filled with squeaky toys, festive apparel and tug of war ropes, your pooch will love this Halloween calendar.
Larchio Halloween Advent Calendar for Cat
Your feline friend will love this advent calendar filled with toys and Halloween bows.
Powrma 2023 Halloween Advent Calenda
Those that like Halloween for the spookiness will want this countdown calendar that looks like an ouija board.
Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween
Halloween is the time for witches and wizards, so it's only fitting to prepare for the holiday with this Harry Potter advent calendar.
Odd Dot Sticker Countdown: Halloween
Mark off the days until Halloween using this book filled with adorable stickers.
Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar
Halloween will be your small dog's new favorite holiday with this calendar filled with toys available on Chewy.
