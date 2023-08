We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. This year, Labor Day will fall on September 4 and the holiday weekend is one of the best times of year to save big on quality mattresses. You don't have to wait for the retail holiday to get started because every top-rated bed brand is offering Labor Day savings right now.

Labor Day sales are already live, including deals on mattresses we've tried and love ourselves. The start of a new season — especially a new school year — calls for a bedroom refresh. With deep discounts up to 50% off mattress brands like Nectar, Nolah, DreamCloud and Tuft & Needle already available, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress specifically designed for hot sleepers, these massive Labor Day mattress savings shouldn't be slept on. Below, we've gathered all the best mattress sales and deals to give your bed the revamp it deserves.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Avocado is offering up to $880 off best-selling certified organic mattresses with code LABORDAY at checkout.

Shop Avocado

Get $400 off all of Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop Awara

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillows worth $400 with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

The Labor Day sale at Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off every mattress through September 4. Just use the promo code LABORDAY25 at checkout.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Casper mattresses, pillows and more bedding and sleep must-haves are seeing discounts of up to 20% during the Labor Day sale.

Shop Casper

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free $199 gift of pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's Labor Day mattress sale is taking 40% off sitewide with prices starting from $499. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

Use code LDS25 to take 25% off every Helix mattress. You'll also get 2 free Dream Pillows with every mattress order.

Shop Helix

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend during the Leesa Labor Day sale. You'll also get two free pillows with your purchase of an adult-size mattress.

Shop Leesa

Labor Day is Mattress Firm's best sale of the year with savings up to $600 on mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Shop Mattress Firm

The Nectar Labor Day mattress sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Labor Day deal before time runs out. $1,099 $699 Shop Now

Relax and save with up to $1,200 off Nolah's award-winning mattresses. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these deals.

Shop Nolah

At Saatva's early Labor Day sale you can save up to $600 on mattresses sitewide until Monday, August 28.

Shop Saatva

Labor Day sitebusters have arrived at Tempur-Pedic. You can save 40% on a TEMPUR-Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base bundle. Plus, save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets as well as 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Save $600 on the best-selling Tempur-Pedic mattress that adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. $1,999 $1,399 Shop Now

Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale is offering up to $700 off all mattresses, plus up to 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

Shop Tuft & Needle

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

