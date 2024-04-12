Gifts

The 15 Best Passover Gifts to Bring to Your Seder Dinner This Year

Updated: 2:26 PM PDT, April 12, 2024

Leading the Passover Seder isn't easy. Any host would be thrilled to receive one of these thoughtful Passover gifts.

Springtime holidays are officially here, but Mother's Day isn't the only holiday on the horizon. The shelves of your grocery store are stocking up with matzo, which means it's almost time for Passover. Commemorating the Biblical story of Exodus, Passover begins the evening of Monday, April 22, 2024. While Passover isn't traditionally a gift-giving holiday, if you've been invited to a Passover Seder, it's always courteous to bring along something for your hardworking host.

The best Passover gifts can range from delicious food like candy-topped matzah to gag gifts to a piece of Judaica that's sure to be cherished for years. Most importantly, you'll want to make sure that what you're bringing into your host or hostess' home is kosher for the holiday. You've probably walked past the small Jewish section of your local department store and were underwhelmed with the paltry offerings, which is why we're here to help steer you in the right direction.

Ahead, shop our favorite hostess gifts for you to bring to your Passover Seder this year. Chag sameach and happy Passover!

Kate Spade Oak Street Seder Plate

Yes, Kate Spade makes a Seder plate, and yes, it’s the most stylish gift you can bring to your Seder this year. 

Manischewitz S’moreables Matzo S’mores Kit

This s'mores kit makes a great Passover gift option for children of all ages, and it tastes so good the adults will want some too. 

Multicolor Embroidered Grapes Matzah Cover

Gift a multicolor matzah cover designed by Jerusalem-based artists Yair Emanuel — complete with the three pockets they'll need for the holiday. 

The Kosher Cook Passover Kitchen Linen Sets

If your host loves to cook, this gift comes with a cotton apron, pot holder and oven mitt perfect for both Passover decoration and celebrating the holiday.

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

"This olive oil set is delicious and makes a great host gift for any holiday." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.

Diptyque Baies Candle

While Passover is not the Jewish holiday typically associated with candles, any Seder host or hostess will love burning this Diptque candle while entertaining.

Voluspa Mokara Candle

Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$43 $39

Shop Now

JewishGreetingCard Mean Girls Passover Magnet

For the pop-culture obsessed host, this Mean Girls magnet is the perfect Passover gift.

Sur La Table Passover Seder Plate

Help finish your host's table for Passover with this Passover Seder plate showcasing six unique patterns.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Matzah Crumb Sweeper

Matzah crumbs seem to make their way everywhere - until now! This fun Passover themed table crumb sweeper will get those pesky crumbs under control. 

Matzah Holder Case

Your host can keep the matzah fresh all week — use the holder on the dinner table and then just close it up and store away.

 

$25 $22

Shop Now

Famille Rose Serving Bowl

The seder meal has about a thousand components, so grab your host something practical, like this spring-themed serving bowl from Williams Sonoma, the perfect vessel for eggs, parsley, matzah and more.

Double The Peony

This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any home. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. (The Double and Triple options are currently on sale, helping your discount stretch even further.)

$176 $158

Shop Now

Passover Crew Adult Socks

Make your host or hostess laugh with these crew socks designed with the most important question of the seder — Why is this night different from all other nights? As you may (or may not know), the Four Questions are an integral part of the seder, led by the youngest member in attendance, so there's a good chance your host has read them a handful of times and will be delighted by this kitschy gift.

The Wise One Passover T-Shirt

If you're looking for something cute and kischy, bring your host their new go-to Passover uniform, this hilarious t-shirt that references their favorite section of the Haggadah. 

