Father’s Day is almost upon us, and we’re already scrambling after getting some not-so-subtle gift-related hints from all the father figures in our lives. No matter your budget, a customizable gift is a great way to show you care — as it is one-of-a-kind after all. To help you find the best personalized Father's Day gifts without bringing out the hot glue gun and crafting paper, we’ve picked out 15 excellent customizable gifts dad would love to open on June 19.

We’ve sleuthed the web to find the perfect personalized gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Shutterfly and more. Whether your dad, grandpa, husband or father-in-law can’t wait for his morning cup of coffee or has a serious case of wanderlust, the thought behind the personalization is sure to warm his heart.

From custom photo books to monogrammed luggage and cufflinks, you’re bound to find some inspiration for a great personalized gift idea below. Also, check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET’s Father's Day gift guides.

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book Shutterfly Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book Surprise Dad with a completely personalized photo album. Choose the size of the photo book, the cover type, page type and the cover photo and you're ready to fill this with your favorite memories of you and your father. You can also get an extra 20% off your Shutterfly order when you sign up to receive text messages. $40 $29 Buy Now

Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack Amazon Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack Engrave a memorable quote or saying on these personalized shot glasses, and your Dad is sure to love opening up this Father's Day gift. Clip the coupon and get 5% off this custom shot glass 6-pack. $27 $26 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Nike Nike Air Force 1 Low By You You can customize every inch of these Nike Air Force 1 Low By You. Seriously, you can even add your own text on the backtab. Plus, you get a 360-degree view of your personalized Nike shoes so that you know they're perfect for your dad. You need to be a Nike Member to grab these custom sneakers, but it's completely free to join. $120 Buy Now

Personalized Coffee Mug Amazon Personalized Coffee Mug A personalized photo mug is a major upgrade from the "World's Best Dad" coffee mug. Add your dad's favorite picture his family to this photo mug, and he'll be eager to wake up and enjoy his coffee every morning. You can also clip the coupon and get 10% off this custom coffee mug. $16 $14 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away Away The Carry On Suitcase Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. Those little details make this the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who loves to travel often. $275 Buy Now

Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet Amazon Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet Choose up to 7 names to engrave on this personalized leather bracelet, and you're pretty much set for giving Dad the best Father's Day gift this year. With the coupon, you can also get an extra 10% off this personalized leather bracelet. $17 $15 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle Make sure your father stays hydrated all summer long with the fully customizable Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle. You can choose the color of the cap, strap, bottle and boot. Once you finalize your dad's fave color combination, personalize it with some custom text or several Hydro Flask graphics. $43 $38 Buy Now

