We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. Fortunately, every top-rated bed brand is currently offering huge Labor Day savings to help you find the perfect mattress. The holiday weekend is one of the best times of year to save big on quality mattresses.

Labor Day sales are still live, including deals on mattresses we've tried and love ourselves. The start of a new season — especially a new school year — calls for a bedroom refresh. With deep discounts up to 50% off mattress brands like Casper, Nolah, DreamCloud and Tuft & Needle available now, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress specifically designed for hot sleepers, these Labor Day mattress deals shouldn't be slept on. Below, we've gathered all the best mattress sales to give your bed the revamp it deserves.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Avocado is offering up to $880 off best-selling certified organic mattresses with code LABORDAY at checkout.

Get $400 off all of Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillows worth $400 with your mattress purchase.

The Labor Day sale at Brooklyn Bedding is offering 30% off every mattress through September 5. Just use the promo code LABORDAY30 at checkout.

Casper mattresses, pillows and more bedding and sleep must-haves are seeing discounts of up to 25% during the Labor Day sale.

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free $199 gift of pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress Save 35% and get free pillows & sheets with Cocoon's mattress that adapts to your unique body size, shape and sleep position. $1,079 $699 Shop Now

DreamCloud's Labor Day mattress sale is taking 40% off sitewide with prices starting from $499. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

Use code LDS25 to take 25% off every Helix mattress. You'll also get two free Dream Pillows and a free Mattress Protector with eligible mattress purchases.

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend during the Leesa Labor Day sale. You'll also get two free pillows with your purchase of an adult-size mattress.

Labor Day is Mattress Firm's best sale of the year with savings up to $700 on mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

The Nectar Labor Day mattress sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Labor Day mattress deal before time runs out. $1,099 $699 Shop Now

Relax and save with up to $1,200 off Nolah's award-winning mattresses. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these deals. You'll also get two free squishy pillows during Nolah's Labor Day sale.

On sale for the first time ever, Parachute's best-selling Eco Comfort Mattress is marked down by $400 in celebration of Labor Day weekend.

Eco Comfort Mattress Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress Get a better night's sleep and upgrade your mattress with the Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress. It's eco-friendly and made with super soft New Zealand wool. $2,199 $1,869 Shop Now

At Saatva's Labor Day sale you can save up to $600 on mattresses sitewide. Plus, you can get an extra $100 off an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with a mattress purchase.

Labor Day mattress deals have arrived at Tempur-Pedic. You can save 40% on a TEMPUR-Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base bundle. Plus, save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets as well as 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress.

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Save $600 on the best-selling Tempur-Pedic mattress that adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. $1,999 $1,399 Shop Now

Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale is offering up to $700 off all mattresses, plus up to 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover. $1,995 $1,456 Shop Now

