The 19 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. If you're looking to gift a new dad for their very first Father's Day, ET is here to help you find the perfect present that'll get them even more excited about taking on their new role.

This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 19, and now is the ideal time to start looking for a great gift. We've gathered a ton of gifting ideas for the new dad's holiday. From a self-heating mug that'll keep the coffee piping hot through early mornings, a carrier that's comfortable for Dad and baby, and a grooming kit that helps with maintaining a fresh, clean look, our Father's Day gift list is filled with options for any new dad in your life.

Shop our top picks for Father's Day gifts for new dads below.

WiFi Digital Picture Frame Amazon WiFi Digital Picture Frame If your new dad is headed back to the office this summer, he'll adore this digital frame you can load up with pictures of the baby (and update them regularly!), so he doesn't feel like he's missing a thing. $180 $131 Buy Now

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner If cleaning is officially a new-dad duty, give him a break with this award-winning robot vacuum. It's so quiet, you can even use it while the baby is napping. $230 $140 Buy Now

