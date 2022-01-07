The 19 Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Adidas, Hoka, Nike, Ryka and More
With the new year upon us, it's time to take stock of our health goals for 2022. Whether you are trying to stay fit or get healthy in the new year, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is important. While some people want an intense workout and others prefer a yoga class, we've gone back to basics with walking.
Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Plus, it's a safe, outdoor social activity for the latest pandemic surge.
But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: the foot pain kicks in -- your toes cramp and you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains lifting through your arch or heel. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are the biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking shoe. So, how do you find the right shoe?
What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long with ample cushioning for your heel and arch support (so, it doesn't matter if you have wide feet, narrow feet, arched or flat, you'll always stay comfortable with the right workout shoes, no matter how many miles you're putting in).
The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workout needs. So no matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the new year, we can still help find the best workout shoe for you. (We see you, tennis shoes, cross training shoes, weightlifting shoes and strength training shoes, but you're not needed here!)
Below, ET rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women (or check out our best running shoes if that is your thing) that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- so you can accomplish your new year's health goals, all while looking fabulous. Browse through our favorite shoes below, and for additional fitspo, check out ET's New Year, New You.
ET's Picks for the Best Walking Shoes for Women:
