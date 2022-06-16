The 20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads
Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. If you're looking to gift a new dad for their very first Father's Day, ET is here to help you find the perfect present that'll get them even more excited about taking on their new role.
This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 19, and now is the ideal time to start looking for a great gift. We've gathered a ton of gifting ideas for the new dad's holiday. From a self-heating mug that'll keep the coffee piping hot through early mornings, a carrier that's comfortable for Dad and baby, and a grooming kit that helps with maintaining a fresh, clean look, our Father's Day gift list is filled with options for any new dad in your life.
Shop our top picks for Father's Day gifts for new dads below.
While the baby sleeps, the first time dad can get a quick workout in with this adjustable dumbbell set from Best Buy.
If your dad has been carrying around a new baby, give his tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Let Dad re-energize with these shower steamers from Uncommon Goods. They come in five different scents, all you need to choose is whether Dad needs Calm, Breathe, Focus, Energize or Balance.
If Dad doesn't have his own special carrier yet, Father's Day is the perfect time to gift this breathable, mesh one that will grow with his newborn.
Having a new baby is hard, but you can keep Dad's feet comfy for all those middle-of-the-night wake up calls with these cozy buffalo plaid slippers.
If the new Dad in your life is a gamer, he'll feel like he's leveling up in these matching outfits.
With a new baby, it can be hard to find time for self care, but this beard-grooming kit from Jack Black makes it easy.
Help Dad stay feeling young and cool with these classic aviators from Ray-Ban, which have come back into style.
Party on the go with these ultra-portable bluetooth speakers, now on sale.
If your new dad is headed back to the office this summer, he'll adore this digital frame you can load up with pictures of the baby (and update them regularly!), so he doesn't feel like he's missing a thing.
If your dad is more "old school," gift him this polaroid camera, so he can snap and capture every moment instantly.
There's a large chance the new dad in your life hasn't had a full night's sleep since the baby was born. Help him an extra boost of energy with this coffee sampler that'll start his day off on the right foot.
If cleaning is officially a new-dad duty, give him a break with this award-winning robot vacuum. It's so quiet, you can even use it while the baby is napping.
Surprise Dad this Father's Day with a subscription to Winc. He can get custom shipments of wine's that sure to satiate his palate.
Make sure Dad's coffee stays warm all morning long as he gets the new baby ready for the day with this temperature controlled coffee mug set.
The trendiest shoe of the year isn't just for Mom. Get a pair of these ultra-comfy footbed-molding Birkenstocks for Dad, too.
Get Dad his own diaper bag this Father's Day. This travel bag has tons of mesh pockets and five compartment organization, plus it can be worn as a backpack, so he can feel confident and stylish while he's the go with the new baby.
Give Dad a Father's Day spa day with this ultra-soft cotton robe.
Have a zen moment when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, perfect for a relaxing Father's Day.
Every new parent knows it's essential to nap while the new baby naps. Make getting rest easier this summer with this portable hammock, perfect for some quick shut eye.
