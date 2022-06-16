The 20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads

Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. If you're looking to gift a new dad for their very first Father's Day, ET is here to help you find the perfect present that'll get them even more excited about taking on their new role.

This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 19, and now is the ideal time to start looking for a great gift. We've gathered a ton of gifting ideas for the new dad's holiday. From a self-heating mug that'll keep the coffee piping hot through early mornings, a carrier that's comfortable for Dad and baby, and a grooming kit that helps with maintaining a fresh, clean look, our Father's Day gift list is filled with options for any new dad in your life.

Shop our top picks for Father's Day gifts for new dads below.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Best Buy Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells While the baby sleeps, the first time dad can get a quick workout in with this adjustable dumbbell set from Best Buy. $430 $380 Buy Now

WiFi Digital Picture Frame Amazon WiFi Digital Picture Frame If your new dad is headed back to the office this summer, he'll adore this digital frame you can load up with pictures of the baby (and update them regularly!), so he doesn't feel like he's missing a thing. $180 $133 Buy Now

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner If cleaning is officially a new-dad duty, give him a break with this award-winning robot vacuum. It's so quiet, you can even use it while the baby is napping. $230 $140 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 65% Off at Coach Outlet

Samsung's Father's Day Sale: Save On The Newest Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

17 Golf Gifts for Father's Day That Dad Will Actually Use This Season

The 15 Best Father's Day Food Gifts

15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

Father's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Consoles