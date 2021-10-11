Now that fall is here we can find new ways to meet our fitness goals. Whether you are trying to stay fit or get healthy, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is important. Some people want intense spin workouts, while others prefer yoga. Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Another benefit is that people who walk at a moderate intensity regularly have a lower risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: Your "dogs start barking" and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking shoe.

What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long, cushions your heel and supports your arches. (Plus, it still should be a stylish walking shoe and look cute.) Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoe options or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.

We rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women (check out our best running shoes if that is your thing) that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Browse through favorites for the best walking shoes for women, below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Walking Shoes for Women:

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 New Balance New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 New Balance Fresh Foam 1365 is designed for consistent comfort with its plush Fresh Foam cushioning in the midsole. It has a thick polyurethane insert for extra support and instead of a rubber sole, it has an ethylene-vinyl acetate sole with rubber pods to make it the ultimate comfortable shoe. $150 Buy Now

Allbird Tree Dashers Allbird Allbird Tree Dashers This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft for walking, but provide stiff support if you want to use it for running. $125 AT ALLBIRDS Buy Now

Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker DSW Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker The plant-based foam insoles on these Dr. Scholl's sustainable walking sneakers are extra cushy and super comfortable shoes. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and top cloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and a durable rubber outsole. This lace-up sneaker has a round toe design for a roomier fit and comes in both breathable mesh and full-grain leather. $100 AT DSW Buy now

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 21 Amazon Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 21 The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 was crafted specifically to help support your knees. The GuideRails® technology is designed to limit excess movement and ease knee pain, making it a great stability walking shoe. $130 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Nike Air Max 270 React Nike Nike Air Max 270 React This super-stylish pair of Nike Air Max 270 React walking sneakers is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do these comfortable walking shoes have a literal air pocket for shock absorption, but they also include a foam midsole for a softer and spongier step. And because they're Nikes, they come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways. $160 $103 Buy Now

Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Zappos Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe As its name implies, the Asics Gel-Quickwalk 3 walking shoe has gel cushioning in the midsole and built-in shock absorption, which make your steps feel soft and steady. This comfortable women's shoe also features breathable mesh, lace-up closure and a padded tongue -- all of that will come in handy if you’re hiking in the woods or walking on uneven pavement. $75 $60 Buy Now

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Nike Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% This is a running shoe, but if you have flat feet or your feet are sensitive to hard surfaces, the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% may ease some of the pain associated with plantar fascia if you use them as a lightweight walking shoe. There's plenty of toe box room and you can actually bounce in these shoes. They are worth every penny. $200 Buy Now

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Zappos Brooks Addiction Walker Suede Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does this comfortable footwear a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. $140 AT ZAPPOS BUY NOW

New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers DSW New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers The New Balance Fuelcore NERGIZE Sneakers happen to be slip-ons sneakers, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have removable memory sole insole, meaning they meld perfectly to your foot. They also have a mesh upper for maximum breathability. $65 AT DSW Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $85 $61 Buy Now

Hoka One One Bondi 7 Zappos Hoka One One Bondi 7 If you've never tried a Hoka, the lightweight shoe is known for extra wide design and extra cushioning, but the Bondi 7 is the most cushioned model with full-length compression-molded EVA midsole. These are designed to be comfortable for hours of use. $150 AT ZAPPOS Buy now

Teva Ember Commute Waterproof Zappos Teva Ember Commute Waterproof If you're looking for a walking boot to get you through the winter, let us introduce you to the Teva Ember Commute Waterproof. This shoe provides all the comfort of a walking sneaker but it's crafted with leather and suede and has a rugged lug pattern for excellent traction in the snow. These are also waterproof shoes thanks to the bootie membrane that keeps out all things cold and wet. $140 Buy Now

ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker Zappos ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker For a casual shoe, these white sneakers with a neutral arch from Ecco are well made and made for walking. They're also comfortable travel shoes -- they're the perfect pair of sneakers to wear with pants, shorts or dresses. $160 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA Zappos Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA This Adidas women's walking shoe has a sock-like fit with a full-length Boost midsole which reduces shock from hard impact. It also has a 3D heel frame for easy Achilles movement and lessen heel pain. $180 $124 Buy Now

On Cloud 2.0 Zappos On Cloud 2.0 The On Cloud 2.0 is a multi-tasking athletic shoe that makes walking feel like floating on clouds. Made for all-day wear, they're also comfortable travel shoes. $130 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

