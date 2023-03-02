With new spring fashion comes new spring shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our spring style just in time for spring break.

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of casual outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new spring dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out or you're looking to emulate looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This season, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups and high top canvas sneakers to splurges from popular designers such as Golden Goose. Plus, we even has an exclusive deal for ET readers on a stunning pair of genuine leather sneaks.

Shop the best white sneakers for women below.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Amazon Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $65 $57 Shop Now

M. GEMI The Palestra Alta M. GEMI M. GEMI The Palestra Alta Made by Italian artisans from genuine nappa leather, these platform sneaks are equal parts luxurious and practical. Right now, ET readers can save 20% on all full-priced items from M.GEMI, including these stylish kicks, through March 16 with code ET20. $248 $198 WITH CODE ET20 Shop Now

Puma Carina Sneaker Amazon Puma Carina Sneaker Get noticed in these eye-catching platform sneakers from Puma. This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist. $30 AND UP Shop Now

