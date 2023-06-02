Graduating high school is a huge achievement, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending a graduation ceremony or after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition to send your teen off on their next chapter of life.

But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight to work, traveling the world or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).

If you hate the idea of just mailing money, we've searched high and low for thoughtful, unique and useful gift ideas to commemorate your grad's big accomplishment. From best-in-class luggage to wireless headphones and luxe towel sets, we've put together a long list of high school graduation gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for the class of 2023 — no matter where they're headed next.

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 Shop Now

Béis Weekend Travel Tote Nordstrom Béis Weekend Travel Tote Whether it's for a college grad or a high school graduate, the Béis Weekend Travel Tote from Shay Mitchell's lifestyle line is an awesome gift idea. It's perfect for short trips or long trips with a roomy design, multiple pockets, laptop sleeve and bottom shoe compartment. $108 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Keep track of all of your belongings this school year with this Apple AirTag, which will help you locate anything with just a click of your phone. $29 $28 Shop Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities. $38 Shop Now

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment. $309 $185 Shop Now

Retro Mini Refrigerator Amazon Retro Mini Refrigerator This cute mini refrigerator will be perfect for dorm life. It's compact enough for small spaces, holds six cans, and even has a built-in carry handle to take wherever they need to go. $50 $35 Shop Now

UGG Whistler Throw Blanket Nordstrom UGG Whistler Throw Blanket This highly rated UGG throw is super plush, soft and cozy — a great addition for a dorm room or new apartment. Available in 12 colors, you'll be able to find one in their favorite color. $98 Shop Now

3-in-1 Charger Amazon 3-in-1 Charger Make sure all your grad's devices stay charged with this multi-functional fast-acting charging station, compatible with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more. $48 $34 Shop Now

