Mother's Day is just a month away and if you want a thoughtful gift for mom to make her smile this year, we've got you covered. After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserves the best on their special day.

The one-stop shop for Mother's Day, Amazon, has a huge selection of amazing products for the mom who loves to cook, work out, read, and more. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found highly rated Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will get here just in time for May 14. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate.

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2023 gifts on Amazon includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and sentimental keepsakes. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make their life a little bit easier this year. From skincare and self-care and new shoes, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day.

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help your mom relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation. $70 $50 Shop Now

Bala Bangles Amazon Bala Bangles Whether mom's into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity. $55 Shop Now

Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point. $328 $164 Shop Now

Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. $20 $15 Shop Now

Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle Amazon Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side. $37 $35 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker The instant pot might not scream gratefulness, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean-up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week. $100 Shop Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Treat the number one woman in your life to an Amazon gift card, but upgrade it with a luxe rose gold box to make her Mother's Day even more special. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame Amazon Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long. $80 $60 Shop Now

Menore Cloud Slippers Amazon Menore Cloud Slippers Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud. $36 $18 Shop Now

