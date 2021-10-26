Shopping

The 25 Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

By ETonline Staff
If you haven't heard yet, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting, too.

The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag
Use this nifty disc to keep track of your luggage, cell phone, purse and even your pet. They're $29 for one or get a pack of four for $99 at Amazon. 
$29 AT AMAZON
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Best Buy
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$99 AT BEST BUY

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic blue, saddle brown, and red (you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag case to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.
$39$35
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys.
$35$29
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.
$29$26

Other AirTag Accessories

Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case
Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case
Case-Mate
Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case
If you're a fan of Rifle Paper Co.'s floral designs, you'll love this protective case to use for your airtag on a dog collar, as a keyring or on your luggage. 
$25
Daciye Silicone Case for AirTag Tracker
Daciye Silicone Case for AirTag Tracker
Walmart
Daciye Silicone Case for AirTag Tracker
Whether you use it with your keychain or on your dog's collar, pretty pastels and heart shapes make tagging more fun. 
$11 $8 AT WALMART
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
$15$13
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for AirTag
Nomad
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
This pet tag for the Apple AirTag hangs from your pet's collar like a normal pet ID tag would except the Apple AirTag can help locate your pet if they ever go missing, and for an additional $20, Nomad will customize the tag with your pet's name and your phone number.
$30 AT NOMAD (REGULARLY $40)
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain
Walmart
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain
Your Apple airtag keychain holder doesn't have to be round! 
$8 AT WALMART
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
Best Buy
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
You don't have to be a dog lover to appreciate the cuteness of this keyring airtag case.
$15 AT BEST BUY
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover
Walmart
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover
These are about as cute as leather airtag holders get. 
$10 AT WALMART
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount
Etsy
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount
You probably can't see this AirTag mount, but that's the point. It's hidden so thieves won't know it can be tracked! 
$22 AT ETSY
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Amazon
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
We love this sleek and simple silicone case.
$7 AT AMAZON
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
This silicone protective case can easily be used for your pet's collar or pet loop holder. It's flush with the collar so your little furry friend won't even know it's there.
$7$6 AT AMAZON
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Etsy
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
This durable genuine leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar.
$25 $20 AT ETSY
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag
Amazon
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. 
$25 AT AMAZON$13
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Amazon
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
You probably have different case needs for all your different airtags. This variety pack of airtag protectors gives all the options. 
$9 AT AMAZON
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags
Walmart
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags
This one is designed to handle a lot of wear and tear. 
$15$12 AT WALMART
Casetify Riding the Smile Wave
Riding the Smile Wave AirTag Protective Cover
Etsy
Casetify Riding the Smile Wave
This protective case for AirTags will make you smile, but not just because it's cute. Instead of a silicone case, it's made with recycled materials. Earth will thank you. 
$35
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap
Nomad AirTag Glasses Strap
Nomad
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap
Better than an airtag keychain, never lose your fave shades thanks to the AirTag glasses strap from Nomad.
$40$35
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case
Walmart
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case
Mix and match colors for your airtag holders starting at $5 at Walmart.
$5 AT WALMART
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
Amazon
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
The BRG Airtags Case provides rugged armor designed with six shockproof corners and is crafted with high-quality silicone to provide a strong cushioning to protect your AirTag against bumps and scratches.
$10$9 AT AMAZON
Shein Cartoon Graphic Silicone Case & Key Ring For Apple Airtag
Cartoon Graphic Silicone Case & Key Ring For Apple Airtag
Shein
Shein Cartoon Graphic Silicone Case & Key Ring For Apple Airtag
Even if you're not an avo fan, you won't be able to resist just how adorable this AirTag keychain is. The price is pretty cute, too. 
$2 AT SHEIN
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Amazon
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
The major feature of the Belkin secure holder is the raised edges to guard against scratches, but it also has a keychain ring to make it easy to attach to whatever it is you don't want to lose!
$13 AT AMAZON
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Amazon
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
These airtag cases are made of scratch resistant silicone and come in a variety of colors to choose from to keep your ios device protected in style. 
$11 AT AMAZON
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
Amazon
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
If you're a pet parent, you're not going to find airtag cases cuter than these. 
$14$10 AT AMAZON

