The 25 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen Essentials for Easy Holiday Cooking

Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:13 AM PST, November 16, 2023

From baking pans for pumpkin muffins to immersion blenders for tasty soups, Amazon has savings on all your kitchen needs this fall.

One of the best parts of autumn, outside of the gorgeous green-to-orange transition of the trees, has to be the food. From tasty and warm baked goods to simply delicious soups, there are all kinds of fall comfort foods to look forward to. If you're planning to spend more time in the kitchen this fall or preparing to host a Thanksgiving feast, it's the perfect time to replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins.

Creating an Instagram-worthy space in your kitchen and dining room is a snap with the help of Amazon. Right now, Amazon has thousands of early Black Friday deals on some of the best kitchen essentials to help you get ready for the holiday cooking season. From TikTok-favorite kitchen appliances to fall-themed serving dishes and bakeware, your house (and your future self) will thank you for taking advantage of these early Amazon Black Friday deals

Settle in for a cozy autumn at home, because below we've rounded up the best deals on kitchen and dining essentials available ahead of Black Friday

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender
Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender. 

$22 $13

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $25

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130 $90

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.

$100 $60

With Coupon

NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System

NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System
NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System

Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows you to preserve food longer or infuse flavors at the touch of a button.

$60 $49

Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven
Instant Pot 6-Quart 1500W Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Pot's 5-in-1 electric round dutch oven cooks up to 6 servings, perfect for family dinners, entertaining and more. 

$230 $136

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven

Save on this incredible toaster oven plus air fryer combo and start cooking with any of the seven settings for healthier food with crisp finishes.

$230 $160

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack

All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack
All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack

Planning to host Thanksgiving dinner? Ensure you're ready with the All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster, known for its superior stick resistance and easy maintenance.

$180 $130

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.25 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.25 Qt.
Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.25 Qt.

Bake and serve soups, stews, casseroles, dips, side dishes and more in this perfectly autumnal baking dish.

$57 $29

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $240

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40 $23

Best Amazon Dining Deals to Shop Now

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle
Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning.

$35 $28

With Coupon

Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray

Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray
Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray

Elegantly display your appetizers with these bamboo wood serving boards shaped like maple leaves. 

$22 $17

Urban Villa Dinner Napkins

Urban Villa Dinner Napkins
Urban Villa Dinner Napkins

Hosting any dinner parties this fall? These gingham print cloth napkins will look great on the table. 

$34 $25

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs
Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs

You'll want to use this vintage mug set with golden spoons year round. The mugs come in a variety of hues to best match your style. 

$20 $16

with coupon

AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set

AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set
AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set

Crafted from stainless steel with a luxurious gold finish, this leaf teaspoon set is perfect for stirring coffee and cocktails.

$12 $10

YHOSSEUN 11 Oz Coffee Mugs with Rack and Metal Spoon

YHOSSEUN 11 Oz Coffee Mugs with Rack and Metal Spoon
YHOSSEUN 11 Oz Coffee Mugs with Rack and Metal Spoon

This stackable coffee mug set comprises four green cups, four gold metal spoons and a black metal stand, providing convenient storage and saving space.

$27 $23

Best Amazon Baking Deals to Shop Now

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

$52 $27

LE TAUCI Mini Pie Pans

LE TAUCI Mini Pie Pans
LE TAUCI Mini Pie Pans

Designed with heat-safe ceramic & grade A porcelain, this set of six pie pans is perfect for creating adorable individual pies.

$37 $27

With Coupon

Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins

Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins
Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins

While a pumpkin brûlée would look amazing in these oven-safe pumpkin ramekins, they also make great serving dishes for nuts and candies for any parties you might throw.

$30 $23

with coupon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$21 $14

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans
Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans

Craft delicious autumn-inspired loaf breads and meatloafs with Nordic Ware's mini loaf pans.

$30 $22

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan
Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Whip up some pumpkin muffins with the help of the Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan. Reviewers rave about its no-fuss design and easy clean-up.

$30 $20

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

