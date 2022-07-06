Summer is officially here, which means it's time to take stock of your kitchen and home office to figure out how to make the best of your space for the new season. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 to help you up your home organization game.

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or wanting to refreshen your home for summer, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for 2022 and beyond.

Read on for ET's tips and tricks and check out the best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day for your kitchen and home organization. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your kitchen this summer, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cookware and appliances.

Tiered Shelves

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place.

Divide into Bins and Bags

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods.

Winter Clothes Storage

Bins and bags work well for your winter clothes and heavy blankets that you won't need this summer.

Over-the-Door Rack

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. It's also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber-lined base and raised edges.

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. The professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items is sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too).

Store Produce in Containers

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, a removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage.

Drink Mats and Organizers

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around.

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Air Purifiers

The Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Prime Day Starting at Just $179