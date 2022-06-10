Shopping

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
With the weather warming up, we're ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of summer sandals. With the rollout of new summer footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping for the best sandals this season.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect summer sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too. 

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer, and upgrade your summer wardrobe now!

Favorite Heeled Sandal:

Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Bock Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal

These stylish sandals are made for channeling Rihanna — pair them with jeans and tie the ankle straps around the hem. 

$120$60 AND UP
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
DSW
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal

Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita, available in a fun snake print.

$70
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Macy's
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals

Gen Zers will be scrambling to grab this pair of Y2K inspired block heeled sandals from Steve Madden in any of the seven stylish colors.

$49$34
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
DSW
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal

If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.

$60
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal

This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.

$79$47

Favorite Sport Sandal:

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

These rubber Birkenstocks are perfect for any kind of weather.

$50
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal

The UGG Sport Yeah Sandal contours to your foot for all-day comfort and the puffy straps gently hold your foot in place.

$60
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal

We love the bold style and the color of this unexpected sandal from Sorel. 

$100
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal

Get the perfect fit with these sporty, velcro adjustable strap flats, available in both black and golden brown at Everlane.

$75
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge
Crocs
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge

The return of Crocs is a trend that's here to stay in 2022. Elevate your comfort *and* style this spring and summer with the comfy wedge sandal from Crocs.

$55

 

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Dr. Martens Blaire Platform Sandal
Dr. Martens Blaire Platform Sandal
DSW
Dr. Martens Blaire Platform Sandal

Dr Martens can make any foot instantly cooler.

$100
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Amazon
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women

Add a metallic pop to your spring wardrobe with these lightweight strappy sandals.

$20 AND UP
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals

These tie-up flat sandals made in vegan leather are so versatile, you'll be able to pair them with any outfit this spring, summer and beyond.

$49$39
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

We love how this one fuses the espadrille with a flat sandal to make a fashionable yet accessible spring shoe.

$75
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals

Stay comfortable as you tear up the dance floor at this spring's weddings with these crossover slingbacks with trendy square toe.

$56

 

Favorite Slides:

Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
ShopBop
Sam Edelman Bay Slides

These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.

$100
Birdies The Robin Black
Birdies The Robin Black
Birdies
Birdies The Robin Black

These poolside slides are from Meghan Markle-approved Birdies. 

$120$65
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides
J.Crew
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides

Put some spring into your step with these pastel slides, featuring buttery soft leather, adjustable strap and cushiony footbed.

$118$50 AND UP
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride.

$24 AND UP

Favorite Flip Flops:

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.

$228
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops
REI
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops

These leather Rainbow sandals have arch support that any foot would love.

$56
Coperni Branded Wedge Sandal
Coperni Branded Wedge Sandal
Ssense
Coperni Branded Wedge Sandal

Dua Lipa was spotted rocking these throwback platform flip flops. 

$455$359
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop

We're obsessed with these minimalist flat flip flops, available in a wide range of natural matte tones to match nearly every skin tone.

$55
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop
Free People
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop

If you don't want to be quite as outrageous as Dua Lipa, this version of the platform wedge from Free People works too. 

$98
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Zappos
Havaianas Top Flip Flops

Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.

$20
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Zappos
Reef Marbea SL

Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.

$40
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
Nordstrom
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop

Made with ultra-lightweight iQUISHION micro-bubble foam cushioning, you won't believe a thong sandal could be so comfortable. 

$32

 

