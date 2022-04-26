Mother's Day is just under a few weeks away — and if you haven't started looking for a thoughtful gift yet, this is your sign. After two long, hard years of the pandemic, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new moms, and aunts in your life deserves the best on her special day.

To make the search easier on you, we found the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that match just about every budget — so whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with the girls, there's something out there she's sure to love and appreciate.

Below, we've compiled a list of great gift ideas for your mom, grandma or any mother figure in your life. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make her life a little bit easier this spring via our New Mom Gift Guide. Whether she's into skincare, exercise, or relaxation, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Commemorate Mom on her big day with our favorite selection of the best Amazon Mother's Day gifts in 2022.

Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat Amazon Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat Massages are always a thoughtful gift, and this plug-in massager is the gift that keeps on giving. Give your hands a rest with the bi-directional movement of this kneading massager in three strength levels, guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed in no time. $50 Buy Now

Burt's Bees Gift Set Burt's Bees via Amazon Burt's Bees Gift Set Treat yourself (or someone else) to this moisturizing Burt’s Bees gift set, complete with two hand creams, a cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help seal in the treatment. $15 Buy Now

Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle Amazon Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side. $56 $37 Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker The instant pot might not scream romance, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week. $90 $79 Buy Now

Bala Bangles Amazon Bala Bangles Bala's stylish one pound wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity. $49 Buy Now

Assorted Specialty Teas Box Amazon Assorted Specialty Teas Box There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love. $11 Buy Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card If all else fails, grab her an e-gift card. For the mom who loves to shop, having a gift card is the best gift of all. She can load up her cart with items from her Wish List and pay nothing at all. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi Amazon Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long. $190 $173 Buy Now

Cloud Slippers Amazon Cloud Slippers Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud. $35 $23 Buy Now

Personalized Name Necklace Amazon Personalized Name Necklace For a unique gift that's all her own, give her this customizable name plate necklace with her name, her baby's name or just "MAMA." $15 Buy Now

TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack Amazon TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack For the mom in your life who's also a foodie, look no further than this gift set of hot sauces from Truff. This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the limited-edition White Truff for a gift that will elevate her kitchen and her tastebuds. $66 $56 Buy Now

Personalized Cutting Board Amazon Personalized Cutting Board Give the hostess with the mostess a forever keepsake with this personalized cutting board for a custom gift she'll always treasure. $30 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

