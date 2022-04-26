The 30 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Shop Now
Mother's Day is just under a few weeks away — and if you haven't started looking for a thoughtful gift yet, this is your sign. After two long, hard years of the pandemic, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new moms, and aunts in your life deserves the best on her special day.
To make the search easier on you, we found the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that match just about every budget — so whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with the girls, there's something out there she's sure to love and appreciate.
Below, we've compiled a list of great gift ideas for your mom, grandma or any mother figure in your life. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make her life a little bit easier this spring via our New Mom Gift Guide. Whether she's into skincare, exercise, or relaxation, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.
Commemorate Mom on her big day with our favorite selection of the best Amazon Mother's Day gifts in 2022.
These highly rated Kate Spade Wine Glasses feature a fun-twist to your ordinary wine glasses. They're not only cute, but also durable and dishwasher safe.
The smooth enamel finish of this dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.
This Nest Candle Gift Set is perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom who loves candles. A set of five best-selling scents including Bamboo, Grapefruit, Moroccan Amber, Ocean Mist & Sea Salt, Amalfi Lemon & Mint, and Wild Mint & Eucalyptus.
Treat the moms in your life right and show your skin the love it deserves this Mother's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.
After a long day, this massager is like having a spa at home. The foot spa is designed with a convenient toe-touch control, so she can adjust the jets and temperature without having to reach down.
Gift the newest series of Apple Watch to your loved one.
Beautifully crafted, Donald Pliner never disappoints. The textured leather gives the sandal an all season look with a buffed leather sole for comfort and easy wear.
Achieve visibly brighter skin with this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.
Massages are always a thoughtful gift, and this plug-in massager is the gift that keeps on giving. Give your hands a rest with the bi-directional movement of this kneading massager in three strength levels, guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed in no time.
Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.
Help make meal prep easier with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.
This Stagg Kettle is known for it's stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.
A stainless steel, leakproof, and insulated bottle to keep all liquids either hot or warm until the last sip.
If you're looking for an ideal gift this Mother's Day for wine lovers, this leakproof and insulated cooler bag is one that will be used for years to come.
This hand-lettered mug, similar to the best-selling tile mug at Anthropologie, is the perfect customized gift for mom. Make it complete with her favorite tea or coffee.
Treat yourself (or someone else) to this moisturizing Burt’s Bees gift set, complete with two hand creams, a cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help seal in the treatment.
For a Mother's Day she'll remember for years, these long-lasting roses will serve as a daily reminder of your love.
This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side.
The instant pot might not scream romance, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.
Bala's stylish one pound wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.
Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. It's made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric ideal for any workout.
There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.
If all else fails, grab her an e-gift card. For the mom who loves to shop, having a gift card is the best gift of all. She can load up her cart with items from her Wish List and pay nothing at all.
Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.
Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud.
For a unique gift that's all her own, give her this customizable name plate necklace with her name, her baby's name or just "MAMA."
For the mom in your life who's also a foodie, look no further than this gift set of hot sauces from Truff. This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the limited-edition White Truff for a gift that will elevate her kitchen and her tastebuds.
Flower delivery is just a click away with this stunning bouquet of long-stemmed tulips.
For the skincare obsessed mom, grab her this cult favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids intensely hydrate and soothe thirsty skin for a fast-acting glow.
Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.
Give the hostess with the mostess a forever keepsake with this personalized cutting board for a custom gift she'll always treasure.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
