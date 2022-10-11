Amazon Prime Day is officially back for a second round in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. With the 48-hour shopping event, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to save big on tech. Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts or upgrading your own gadgets, the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals are discounting laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets, and more top-rated devices.

To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss Prime Day tech deals. The deeply discounted tech gear comes from big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs.

This fall, our days should be as convenient as possible with the help of reliable tech. From smart TVs and wireless earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need. Everyone can upgrade all their gadgets and rooms with tech deals from Amazon's October Prime Day.

Below, we've gathered the 35 best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals that you can shop right now.

The Best Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $1,000 $799 Buy Now

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Tablet Deals

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $398 $339 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day TV Deals

The Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $223 Buy Now

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $149 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $414 Buy Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $27 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $399 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off with its built-in speaker. $120 $60 Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. $85 $35 Buy Now

