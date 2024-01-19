Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save on Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Walmart has great deals for the new year. Shop winter savings on everything from kitchen tools to headphones.

2024 is underway, but the start of a new year doesn't mean you have to wait until the next major holiday to save on must-have home essentials, tech, and beauty products. Walmart's winter savings feature low prices across every category all season long.

Whether you're trying to get the most out of your holiday gift cards or looking for new gadgets to achieve your New Year's resolutions, Walmart has you covered. The best Walmart deals right now include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, Dyson, La Mer, Nintendo and more.

Shop Walmart's Deals

The New Year deals at Walmart make home goods, electronics, fashion and luxury beauty brands along with everyday essentials more affordable. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+

From noise-cancelling headphones to fan-favorite cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Walmart

The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.

$249 $189

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Walmart

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $169

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Walmart

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

Walmart

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $498

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Walmart

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $357

Shop Now

Xbox Series X

Walmart

Save $59 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $438

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Walmart

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Walmart

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done.

$449 $428

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Home Deals

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Walmart

This beautiful full length mirror can be leaned to the wall or stand freely with the stand anywhere in your room. It also can be hanged vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walmart

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$439 $240

Shop Now

Dreo Space Heaters for Inside

Walmart

This best-selling Dreo portable electric space heater can heat up quickly and runs with low noise.

$90 $43

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Walmart

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.

$61 $19

Shop Now

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid

Walmart

With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.

$200 $85

Shop Now

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Walmart

Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.

$400 $186

Shop Now

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King

Walmart

This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

$333 $228

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Walmart

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $70

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Getty

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Walmart

Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.

$60 $40

Shop Now

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

Walmart

If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.

$90 $40

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Walmart

Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.

$400 $325

Shop Now

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Walmart

With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.

$149 $109

Shop Now

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

Walmart

Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

$130 $75

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill

Walmart

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list. 

$199 $139

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Walmart

Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.

$193 $100

Shop Now

The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Walmart

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $377

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Walmart

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.

$299 $149

Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Walmart

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $89

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Walmart

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $268

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Walmart

Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

$420 $320

Shop Now

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

Walmart

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 

$129 $69

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Walmart

Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $298

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

Walmart

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $86

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Amazon

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. 

$54 $32

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Walmart

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $48

Shop Now

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

Walmart

This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.

$95 $34

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Walmart

Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. 

$55 $36

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Walmart

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$77 $64

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Walmart

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $52

Shop Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer

Walmart

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.

$230 $120

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Walmart

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $40

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Walmart

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Walmart

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

Walmart

The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

$79 $36

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

Walmart

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $34

Shop Now

