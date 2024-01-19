Walmart has great deals for the new year. Shop winter savings on everything from kitchen tools to headphones.
2024 is underway, but the start of a new year doesn't mean you have to wait until the next major holiday to save on must-have home essentials, tech, and beauty products. Walmart's winter savings feature low prices across every category all season long.
Whether you're trying to get the most out of your holiday gift cards or looking for new gadgets to achieve your New Year's resolutions, Walmart has you covered. The best Walmart deals right now include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, Dyson, La Mer, Nintendo and more.
The New Year deals at Walmart make home goods, electronics, fashion and luxury beauty brands along with everyday essentials more affordable. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.
From noise-cancelling headphones to fan-favorite cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Xbox Series X
Save $59 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done.
The Best Walmart Home Deals
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full length mirror can be leaned to the wall or stand freely with the stand anywhere in your room. It also can be hanged vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Dreo Space Heaters for Inside
This best-selling Dreo portable electric space heater can heat up quickly and runs with low noise.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.
32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid
With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.
AICOOK Juicer Extractor
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list.
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.
The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
