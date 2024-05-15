With these incredible deals at the Amazon Book Sale, now's the time to add some new titles to your bookshelf.
There's nothing like summer reading. Reading a new book beachside, poolside or during a summer trip is one of the best ways to soak up the sun, and Amazon — a retailer with bookstore origins — agrees.
To celebrate sunny days and page-turners, Amazon is kicking off a new savings event: the Amazon Book Sale. Beginning today, May 15, and running through May 20, shoppers can find major markdowns on must-read books of the season.
The top deals at Amazon's Book Sale include up to 50% off print bestsellers and up to 80% off Kindle ebooks. These discounts aren't just on a few books, but thousands, including trending #BookTok reads like It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover and popular celebrity memoirs like Britney Spears' The Women in Me.
Always on the go or prepping for a summer road trip? You can even save up to 80% on Audible's audiobooks. There are also deep discounts on Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers during the Amazon Book Sale, plus Amazon is giving customers three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
No matter what topics and genres you enjoy reading, chances are Amazon has a book you've been eyeing for your bookshelf on sale right now. Score savings on classic science fiction and fantasy books like J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings or Douglas Adams' The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Find something new that you'll love for your book collection by taking advantage of savings on Amazon Books Editor's Picks like Emily Henry's Happy Place and Taylor Jenkins Reid's Malibu Rising. The retailer even has markdowns on beloved children's books like The Velveteen Rabbit and If You Give a Dog a Donut.
Fill the shelves of your home library — or the virtual shelves of your e-reader — by taking advantage of the Amazon Book Sale. Below, we've rounded up the best books to save on during the savings event.
The Best Deals at Amazon's Book Sale
'The Woman in Me'
Britney Spears finally told her own story on her own terms. The book is an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars.
It Ends with Us: A Novel
Colleen Hoover's award-winning novel It Ends With Us is about a romance that is threatened when an old fling returns. Blake Lively stars in the new movie adaptation that's slated to premiere in June 2024.
Call Me by Your Name
Call Me by Your Name (adapted into a movie starring Timothée Chalamet) centers on a teenage boy who becomes fascinated with the American student spending the summer with his family in Northern Italy. What unfolds is a captivating tale that explores the fun of summer love, romance and self-discovery.
Malibu Rising
From Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Reid Jenkins, Malibu Rising tells the story of a famous family whose secrets may come to light during their annual end-of-summer party.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
A New York Times bestseller, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin tells the story of two friends from college who create a video game together that brings them fame, tragedy and a sort of immortality.
The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails!
There are few people who know more about cheesecakes than Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia. This cookbook is filled with tons of tasty cheesecake and cocktail recipes.
Tiny Beautiful Things
Author of the New York Times best-selling book Wild, Cheryl Strayed has another novel that has been reimagined for the screen: Tiny Beautiful Things. The story follows an advice columnist whose own life is falling apart.
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer is the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer. Learn all the extra details that didn't make it into the movie by reading this award-winning biography.
"Happy Place" by Emily Henry
Happy Place by Emily Henry follows the story of a happy couple, Harriet and Wyn, who break up for a reason they won't discuss. Things get complicated when they must pretend to be together during a summer vacation.
The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Human Arthur Dent is saved by a researcher for the Guide moments before Earth is demolished for a galactic freeway. Together, the two embark on fantastical journey through the stars in the classic novel The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes
Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, is giving away her quick and delicious recipes for dinner, desserts, breakfast and more in this highly rated cookbook.
Red, White & Royal Blue
What happens when the Prince of England and the First Son of the United States fall in love? Find out in Casey McQuinston's New York Times best-selling book Red, White & Royal Blue, a romantic comedy that follows a complicated and unexpected journey from disdain to friendship to love. This novel was also adapted for the screen.
The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition
The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition is a must-have tome for any J.R.R. Tolkien fans. The hardcover edition features colorful illustrations and sketches from Tolkien himself, along with fold-out maps.
If You Give a Dog a Donut
From the author of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Laura Numeroff's children's book explores what happens when you give a dog a donut.
Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West
The beloved Broadway musical Wicked is based on a best-selling book by Gregory Maguire. This book is also the inspiration behind the movie starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh which hits theaters in November.
Expiration Dates: A Novel
New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Serle released a heart-wrenching story about finding love that made Amazon's best books of March.
The Velveteen Rabbit
In this classic children's story a charming stuffed bunny rabbit appears to become real to those around it.
