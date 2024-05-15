There's nothing like summer reading. Reading a new book beachside, poolside or during a summer trip is one of the best ways to soak up the sun, and Amazon — a retailer with bookstore origins — agrees.

To celebrate sunny days and page-turners, Amazon is kicking off a new savings event: the Amazon Book Sale. Beginning today, May 15, and running through May 20, shoppers can find major markdowns on must-read books of the season.

The top deals at Amazon's Book Sale include up to 50% off print bestsellers and up to 80% off Kindle ebooks. These discounts aren't just on a few books, but thousands, including trending #BookTok reads like It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover and popular celebrity memoirs like Britney Spears' The Women in Me.

Always on the go or prepping for a summer road trip? You can even save up to 80% on Audible's audiobooks. There are also deep discounts on Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers during the Amazon Book Sale, plus Amazon is giving customers three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

No matter what topics and genres you enjoy reading, chances are Amazon has a book you've been eyeing for your bookshelf on sale right now. Score savings on classic science fiction and fantasy books like J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings or Douglas Adams' The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Find something new that you'll love for your book collection by taking advantage of savings on Amazon Books Editor's Picks like Emily Henry's Happy Place and Taylor Jenkins Reid's Malibu Rising. The retailer even has markdowns on beloved children's books like The Velveteen Rabbit and If You Give a Dog a Donut.

Fill the shelves of your home library — or the virtual shelves of your e-reader — by taking advantage of the Amazon Book Sale. Below, we've rounded up the best books to save on during the savings event.

'The Woman in Me' Amazon 'The Woman in Me' Britney Spears finally told her own story on her own terms. The book is an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars. $33 $13 Shop Now

Call Me by Your Name Amazon Call Me by Your Name Call Me by Your Name (adapted into a movie starring Timothée Chalamet) centers on a teenage boy who becomes fascinated with the American student spending the summer with his family in Northern Italy. What unfolds is a captivating tale that explores the fun of summer love, romance and self-discovery. $17 $8 Shop Now

Malibu Rising Amazon Malibu Rising From Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Reid Jenkins, Malibu Rising tells the story of a famous family whose secrets may come to light during their annual end-of-summer party. $18 $10 Shop Now

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Amazon Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow A New York Times bestseller, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin tells the story of two friends from college who create a video game together that brings them fame, tragedy and a sort of immortality. $28 $15 Shop Now

Tiny Beautiful Things Amazon Tiny Beautiful Things Author of the New York Times best-selling book Wild, Cheryl Strayed has another novel that has been reimagined for the screen: Tiny Beautiful Things. The story follows an advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. $17 $14 Shop Now

"Happy Place" by Emily Henry Amazon "Happy Place" by Emily Henry Happy Place by Emily Henry follows the story of a happy couple, Harriet and Wyn, who break up for a reason they won't discuss. Things get complicated when they must pretend to be together during a summer vacation. $27 $14 Shop Now

Red, White & Royal Blue Amazon Red, White & Royal Blue What happens when the Prince of England and the First Son of the United States fall in love? Find out in Casey McQuinston's New York Times best-selling book Red, White & Royal Blue, a romantic comedy that follows a complicated and unexpected journey from disdain to friendship to love. This novel was also adapted for the screen. $30 $15 Shop Now

The Velveteen Rabbit Amazon The Velveteen Rabbit In this classic children's story a charming stuffed bunny rabbit appears to become real to those around it. $20 $9 Shop Now

