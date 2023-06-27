If there’s one skincare device that comes up when discussing the beauty routines of actresses and supermodels, it’s the NuFace. Right now, the brand's facial toning devices beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid are 25% off during the SkinStore 4th of July Sale.

Now through July 5, shoppers can use the code JULY4 to save on NuFace devices, attachments, serums and more coveted skincare products.

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston swears by microcurrent facials to keep her skin taut and smooth. NuFace devices use microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles, which helps you keep a youthful-looking complexion by toning, lifting and firming your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $220 $165 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $450 $338 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast.

Elevate your summer beauty routine and shop more of the best NuFace deals below to save on the anti-aging, supercharged skincare tools.

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set SkinStore NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minutes per day. $450 $338 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFACE NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $165 $124 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Body Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces but don't neglect the rest of your body. The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $299 WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

